GHSA Quarterfinal Playoff Roundups from Friday

Buford 44, Langston Hughes 15

No. 1 seed Buford defeated visiting No. 2 seed Langston Hughes 44-15, holding the Panthers scoreless until the third quarter. Buford got two touchdown runs from Gabe Ervin Jr., a 2-yard score in the first quarter for the first points of the game and a 5-yard rush in the second quarter to put the Wolves up 20-0. Ervin finished with 48 yards rushing on eight carries. Victor Venn led Buford with 149 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 22-yard touchdown run in the first possession of the second half to put the Wolves ahead 30-0. C.J. Clinkscales (11-yard run) and Eli Parks (3-yard run) each scored in the third quarter as well for the Wolves. Buford quarterback Ashton Daniels was 2-of-2 passing for 61 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Beuglas in the second quarter. Alex Mata made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Buford a 23-0 halftime lead. Buford preserved the first-half shutout by stopping Langston Hughes on four straight plays from the Wolves 1-yard line late in the second quarter. Buford held Langston Hughes to 6 yards rushing. Buford will host No. 2 seed Valdosta in the semifinals.

Westlake 27, Allatoona 24

No. 3 Westlake took a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter and held off a Bucaneers rally to advance to semifinals for the second time in school history. Allatoona’s Elan Hall threw a touchdown to Bennett Christian with 8:48 left to cut the deficit to 27-17. The Buccaneers successfully recovered an onside kick and made it a one-possession game with a Dequori Garrett rushing score before Westlake was able to close out the victory.

5A

Jones County 28, Eastside 7

Andrew Carner rushed for three touchdowns and John Alan Richter threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Maleek Wooten to lead host Jones County past Eastside. The Greyhounds advance to their second-straight semifinal with the victory.

Cartersville 34, Ware County 31

Quante Jennings ran in three Cartersville touchdowns, including a game-winning 4-yard score with 9:29 left to lift the No. 4 ranked Purple Hurricanes past the host Gators. Ware County’s Thomas Castellanos put the Gators up 14-0 with back-to-back touchdowns runs in the first quarter. Jennings ran in a 16-yard touchdown and quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson scored on an 8-yard carry to even it up 14-14. Ware County reclaimed the lead on a 29-yard Henry Bates field goal and the teams continued to go back-and-forth. Del Rio-Wilson connected with Collin Fletcher for a 46-yard touchdown pass to give Cartersville a 20-17 lead. Castellanos answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Ware County back up 24-20. Jennings’ second touchdown put Cartersville up 27-24 and then Castellanos returned to the end zone to put Ware County up 31-27 heading into the final frame.

4A

3A

Oconee County 31, Peach County 13

Oconee County turned a close game into a near blowout with stifling defense in the second half and now the Class 4A state runner-up and No. 2-ranked Warriors are two wins away from glory in a new class after beating No. 3 Peach County at home. The defensive effort held the Trojans scoreless in the final 18 minutes, securing the win. Oconee led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter on a field goal and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Wright to Justin Coleman. Peach managed a pair of field goals after Warrior turnovers and trailed 10-6 at the break. The Trojans, which lost to Cedar Grove in the state title game two years ago, took a 13-10 lead after a Chris McMillan touchdown with 6:30 left in the third quarter, but Oconee scored on a 39-yard touchdown run by CJ Jones to regain control. Peach would not score again. After a Liam Lewis interception, Oconee County scored on a 26-yard pass from Wright to Coleman with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Whit Weeks intercepted a pass with five minutes left and on the ensuing drive, Wright passed to Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown. Oconee will face Greater Atlanta Christian in the semifinals.

2A

Jefferson County 33, Bremen 10

No. 5 ranked Jefferson County outscored Bremen 14-0 in the second half to advance to the program’s second semifinal and first since 2015.

Rabun County 27, Bleckley County 24 OT

No. 4 seeded Bleckley County settled for a field goal in overtime before Rabun County quarterback Gunnar Stocktown rushed in a game-clinching 1-yard touchdown.

Bainbridge 21, Cedartown 10

No. 7 ranked Cedartown opened up a 10-0 lead before Bainbridge poured on 21 unanswered points to close out the road victory.

Callaway 34, Thomasville 21

Back-to-back Thomasville touchdowns left the third-round matchup between the No. 4 ranked Bulldogs and No. 9 ranked Callaway tied at the break, but the Cavaliers offense capitalized on key fourth-quarter plays by the defense to seize control and secure Callaway’s fourth semifinals appearance in the past five years. The Cavaliers tallied three interceptions on the night, including one by Jalin Shephard in the opening frame that set up his own 40-yard touchdown reception and put Callaway on the board. Charlie Dixon found the end zone for the first time later in the frame before Thomasville quarterback Ronnie Baker knotted the game with a 25-yard scoring strike to Jayveioun Cody early in the second and a touchdown run near the end of the half. Dixon provided the lone third-quarter points on a 6-yard run, then followed Osiris Rivas’ interception with a 98-yard rushing score with 5:46 to play. Thomasville added a late touchdown, but not before Ladarrious Williams provided the back-breaker with a pick-six that gave Callaway a 34-14 advantage. The Cavaliers will face Rabun County following the Wildcats’ 27-24 win over Bleckley County.

Fitzgerald 48, Fannin County 14

No. 1 ranked Fitzgerald dished host Fannin County its first loss of the season and improved to 12-0. Chance Gamble and Mario Clark ran in Canes touchdowns to put Fitzgerald up 14-0. Laphabion Boone got the Rebels on the board with rushing touchdowns, but Chance Gamble ran in a 60-yard score and Chance Green found Jakorrian Paulk for a 50-yard touchdown to put Fitzgerald up 28-7 at the half. Fannin County opened the second half with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Luke Holloway to Cohutta Hyde, but Clark returned to the endzone three more times to cap his four-touchdown performance and give Fitzgerald the 48-14 win.

A Public

A Private