Dynasties fallen: Warner Robins, Crisp County, Prince Avenue beat defending champs

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb

Warner Robins, Crisp County and Prince Avenue Christian busted up dynasties Friday night in the Georgia high school football quarterfinals.

Scoring the winning touchdown on a short run in the final minute, Warner Robins upended No. 1-ranked Blessed Trinity’s quest for a fourth straight state title with a 35-28 road victory in Class 5A.

The second-ranked Demons (11-1) are after their first state title since 2004 and move to the semifinals with No. 10 Jones County, No. 5 Coffee and No. 4 Cartersville. Warner Robins has been Class 5A’s runner-up the past three seasons while Blessed Trinity was winning three titles in 4A. Blessed Trinity finished 8-1.

Crisp County took a big step toward its first-ever state title with a 16-13 victory over two-time defending Class 3A champion Cedar Grove, avenging a loss from the 2019 finals. Cedar Grove had won three of the past four state championships in 3A. Crisp County, 11-1 and ranked No. 4, is left standing with No. 6 Pierce County, No. 2 Oconee County and No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Cedar Grove finished an awkward 3-5, four of its regular-season victories forfeited.

Prince Avenue Christian ended the longest dynasty of all, Eagle’s Landing Christian’s streak of five Class A private-school championships.

Ranked No. 1 but without a state title in its past, Prince Avenue beat the Chargers 38-0. ELCA had won 22 straight playoff games since 2015 while becoming only the second school in GHSA history to win five championships in a row. Prince Avenue (11-1) is now the clear team to beat among a foursome that includes unranked Calvary Day, No. 7 Trinity Christian and No. 5 Wesleyan. ELCA finished 7-4.

One other reigning state champions was challenged Friday but pulled through. Fifth-ranked Irwin County of Class 1A Public beat No. 4 Commerce 25-21. Irwin (10-3) now faces No. 1-ranked Metter (13-0). No. 3 Brooks County and No. 9 Clinch County also remain.

Buford, the other defending champion still playing, won easily Friday, beating Hughes 44-15 in Class 6A. Buford, ranked No. 2, is in the semifinals with No 3 Westlake, No. 1 Lee County and No. 6 Valdosta.

In the highest classification, No. 3 Norcross beat No. 2 Colquitt County 17-7 to reach the semifinals for the first time since the Blue Devils’ 2013 state championship season. Norcross is 13-0 and joins No. 1 Grayson, No. 4 Lowndes and No 6 Collins Hill in the Class 7A semifinals.

In 4A, No. 1 Marist beat Perry 36-7 and stayed on course for its first state title since 2003. Marist will play No. 4 Bainbridge in the semifinals while No. 4 Benedictine and No. 2 Jefferson advanced in the other half.

No. 2 Rabun of Class 2A, with perhaps its best chance at a first state title, barely survived a test from unranked Bleckley County and won 27-24 in overtime. Rabun, No. 8 Callaway, No. 5 Jefferson County and No. 1 Fitzgerald are 2A’s final four.

The semifinals are next week with the finals Dec. 28-30 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

