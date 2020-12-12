Norcross 17, Colquitt County 7

Colquitt County had been an offense juggernaut all season, averaging more than 40 points per game. Even after losing senior QB Xavier Williams (a UNC-Charlotte commit) to an injury in the regular season finale, the Packers averaged more than 40 in their two playoff wins.
But then they travelled north to Norcross for the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils’ defense was too much to overcome. In the battle of undefeated teams, Norcross (13-0) downed Colquitt County (9-1), 17-7, to earn a trip to the Class 7A semifinals for the first time since the Blue Devils won back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013.
“It was great,” said Norcross senior quarterback Mason Kaplan, who threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. “Hats off to Colquitt County. Great team. We knew that coming in, but we just had to execute the game plan. I’m proud of our guys – coaches, players, community, everyone coming together. It’s a great moment.”
Colquitt County struggled to sustain any consistent offense without Williams, rotating juniors Zane Touchton, a drop back passer, and Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler, the team’s leading receiver, at quarterback. And already leading 10-0, thanks to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kaplan to sophomore tight end Lawson Luckie and a 23-yard field goal by senior kicker Francisco Hernandez, Norcross put the game away late in the third quarter, with a little help from the officiating crew.
Starting a drive at their own 18-yard line, Colquitt County’s Wheeler connected with junior Ontavious Carolina for a 10-yard gain before being tackled by senior linebacker Jalen Garner (committed to Houston), who ripped the ball out of his hands. But even though Carolina’s knee was clearly down, the officials ruled that he fumbled and the ball was recovered by Norcross senior Josh Graham (committed to Morgan State), who returned it to the Packers’ 25-yard line.
Six plays into the Blue Devils’ drive, Kaplan scored from 3-yards out, keeping a read option and darting up the middle of the line to push the Norcross lead to an insurmountable 17-0 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Packers finally broke through on their next possession, utilizing the athleticism of Wheeler and sophomore running back Charlie Pace to go on a 10-play, 67-yard drive, that paid off when Wheeler hit Antonio “TJ” Spradley on a crossing route and the senior sprinted 17 yards for a touchdown.
But that was as good as it would get offensively for Colquitt County, as they were held to a total of just 12 yards on their final two drives of the night.
“We knew coming in that we play great defense,” said Norcross head coach Keith Maloof. “We knew as long as we didn’t turn the ball over and let them build some momentum, we would be fine.”
Norcross will host Region 4-7A champion Grayson (12-0) in next week’s semifinals.
