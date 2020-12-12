Norcross 17, Colquitt County 7

Six plays into the Blue Devils’ drive, Kaplan scored from 3-yards out, keeping a read option and darting up the middle of the line to push the Norcross lead to an insurmountable 17-0 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Packers finally broke through on their next possession, utilizing the athleticism of Wheeler and sophomore running back Charlie Pace to go on a 10-play, 67-yard drive, that paid off when Wheeler hit Antonio “TJ” Spradley on a crossing route and the senior sprinted 17 yards for a touchdown.

But that was as good as it would get offensively for Colquitt County, as they were held to a total of just 12 yards on their final two drives of the night.

“We knew coming in that we play great defense,” said Norcross head coach Keith Maloof. “We knew as long as we didn’t turn the ball over and let them build some momentum, we would be fine.”

Norcross will host Region 4-7A champion Grayson (12-0) in next week’s semifinals.