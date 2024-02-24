GHSA playoff basketball recaps: Second Round

Class 7A

Girls: Cherokee 83, Lambert 51

A 29-point night from Toni Warren lifted Cherokee past Lambert and into the quarterfinals while leading a trio of players in double-figures for the Warriors. Madison Moody added 14 points and Riley Simmons finished with 13 points. Lambert was paced by 20 points from Annarose Tyre.

Girls: North Paulding 48, Newton 37

North Paulding nursed a 10-point lead through the fourth quarter to secure the victory and advance to the quarterfinals. The Wolfpack led 13-12 after the first quarter and 21-16 at the half. North Paulding expanded the lead to 37-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Girls: Norcross 49, North Cobb 30

Justus Fitzgerald scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 24-5 record and send the team to the quarterfinals. Mariyah Valrie tallied 13 points for Norcross.

Class 6A

Girls: North Forsyth 45, Sequoyah 28

North Forsyth used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to break the game open and advance to the Elite Eight. It was a slow start for North Forsyth as they didn’t score their first bucket until 3:55 left in the first period. London Weaver kept the Lady Raiders in it with her eight first-quarter points and finished with 19 points in the game. The Lady Raiders held a slim five-point lead at halftime before extending the deficit to double-digits in the third quarter. Sequoyah made things interesting by countering six unanswered points, but Lindsey Pirkle hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the quarter and restored North Forsyth’s double-digit lead heading into the fourth. The Lady Raiders are eyeing their first time in program history and got one step closer after a dominant second half on Friday.

Girls: Hughes 59, Rome 38

Hughes used a hot start to defeat the Rome Wolves at home. The Lady Panthers started the game on a 10-2 run and extended their lead to 34-18 at halftime. The Lady Wolves made a run in the third quarter holding Hughes to just seven points and trimmed the lead to single digits. Hughes put the game out of reach and outscored Rome 18-8 in the fourth quarter. Friday marked the second consecutive game that Hughes held their opponent to under 40 points in the postseason. The Lady Wolves led the entire way for a wire-to-wire victory on Friday night.

Girls: River Ridge 71, New Manchester 56 OT

Allie Sweet 20-20 double leads River Ridge past New Manchester as they advance to the Elite Eight. Sweet finished with 22 points, 25 rebounds and four assists on Friday. Sophia Pearl was the team’s leading scorer with 26 points and scored 19 of her points from the free-throw line. Pearl also added four assists. New Manchester gave the defending state champion River Ridge a battle as they changed leads with the Lady Knights throughout the night. The Lady Knights were able to pull away from a gritty New Manchester team in overtime, thanks to Pearl and Sweet. Makayla Roberson also hit double-figures and finished with 13 points. River Ridge will face Tift County in the quarterfinals.

Girls: Tift County 65, Glynn Academy 38

Tift County extends its winning streak to seven after a strong second quarter. The Lady Blue Devils held a slim 16-12 lead early in the first quarter, but the lead ballooned to 15 in the second quarter after a 13-2 run. There was no doubt after that, and Glynn Academy couldn’t generate enough offense to keep up. During the winning streak, Tift County has eclipsed 60 points in four of the seven games. The Lady Blue Devils will face 6A defending state champion River Ridge in the Elite Eight.

Class 5A

Girls: Arabia Mountain 58, Eagles Landing 46

Arabia Mountain outscored Eagles Landing 16-6 in the third quarter with the game being tightly contested throughout the first half. The Lady Rams held a 19-16 lead at the break. Sha’nya Heath carried the scoring load offensively, including a buzzer-beating three-point shot at the end of the first quarter to give her team some momentum. She surpassed her scoring average of 22 points per game in the contest, finishing with 33 points. For Eagles Landing, Indigo Brown and Jordan Green finished in double-figures. Green had a double-double on the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls: Midtown 69, GAC 48

Sophomore Hailey Wortmann’s 26-point 13 rebound performance leads Midtown to end Greater Atlanta Christian’s three-game winning streak. The Lady Knight got significant contributions on Friday night as three other players hit double-figures in addition to Wortmann’s 26. Devin Bockman scored 14 points, dished out three assists, and three steals on defense. Sinclair Richman also had 14 points. Junior Cate Barton nearly finished with a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. It was a wire-to-wire victory for Midtown, and they will face Jones County in the Elite Eight.

Boys: Tri-Cities 45, Hiram 41

Tre Keith hit the go-ahead field goal with less than a minute left to lift Tri-Cities past Hiram. The Bulldogs’ defense was stout throughout the game, and they held Hiram to 1-20 from three-point range. Tri-Cities held a 26-17 lead at the half, but the Hornets remained within striking distance in the second half and cut the lead to two points with 1:36 left in the game. As both teams struggled to knock down a shot, Keith’s heroics gave the Bulldogs some cushion late. Ja’Shun London finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Kamon Canty added 10 points for Tri-Cities. Malique Johnson contributed eight assists for the Bulldogs. Tri-Cities will face the winner of Bradwell Institute-Eagles Landing in the quarterfinals.

Girls: Harris County 50, Bradwell Institute 48

Brooke Bass’ game-winning free throws lifted Harris County past Bradwell Institute. Bradwell controlled the first half, holding a 30-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Tigers held Harris County to single digit scoring quarters in the first half. Harris County’s defense allowed Bradwell Institute an 18-7 effort in the third quarter. Harris County started the fourth quarter on a 13-1 run and capitalized the momentum to help punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.

Girls: Cartersville 66, Jefferson 64

Cartersville outlasted Jefferson thanks to Ansley Griffin’s 29 points in the Sweet 16. Griffin tripled her scoring output from the first round of the playoffs against Cambridge, where she scored nine points. She found her groove early, and it continued throughout the game. The Lady Hurricanes had three scorers in double figures, including Griffin, KK Arnold (12 points) and Nayel Cramper (10 points). The Lady Hurricanes have now won three of their last four games. Cartersville will face Harris County in the quarterfinals.

Girls: Union Grove 61, Statesboro 43

Union Grove advanced after an 18-point third quarter helped them break the game open and win by double-digits. Union Grove trailed by three at half time but used an 18-2 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Lady Wolverines got a great performance from Jordan Adair as she scored a game-high 28 points. Adair continues to have a stellar season for Union Grove. The senior was named Region 2-5A player of the year for the 2023-2024 season. Mariah Miller and Nadea Smith combined for 26 points for the Lady Wolverines. Union Grove will face Maynard Jackson in the Elite Eight.

Girls: Veterans 76, Brunswick 42

Veterans dominated for a wire-to-wire victory against Brunswick and had four scorers reach double-figures. Gabby Minus had 10 points, Nariah Nelson scored 15 points, Rionna Byrd added 12 points, and Desteyn Seaton finished with 10 points. Veterans has now won 14 of its last 15 games and has held its first two opponents in the playoffs under 45 points. Veterans will face Langston Hughes in the quarterfinals.

Girls: Jackson-Atlanta 72, Kell 45

Maynard Jackson continues dominance in the postseason after its 27-point victory against the Kell Longhorns. It’s the second time this postseason they have scored more than 70 points in a game, and the 13th time reaching that mark in the 2023-2024 season. The Lady Jaguars have lost three games in the past two seasons and just defeated the 5A defending state champion. They are seeking their first state championship in school history and got one step closer on Friday. For Kell, freshman Asiah Thompson was the leading scorer finishing with 19 points and five rebounds. Kennedy Deese also added 13 points. Deese was a major contributor to Kell’s turnaround midseason. Maynard Jackson will face Union Grove in the quarterfinals.

Girls: Dalton 70, Creekside 60

Dalton’s second-half offense led them past Creekside in the Sweet 16. Creekside held the early lead in the first quarter and a narrow 26-25 lead at halftime. Dalton got their first lead in the game in the third quarter and built a 48-40 lead heading into the fourth after outscoring the Lady Seminoles 22-15 in the period. The Lady Catamounts followed up with another 22-point quarter to defeat Creekside. Grace Ridley was the leading scorer for Dalton and she finished with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Two more scorers hit double figures in Kemara Washington (14 points) and Jollie Wingfield 10 points). Dalton will face Arabia Mountain in the Elite Eight.

Girls: Jones County 34, Ware County 32

Jones County survives in a low-scoring affair on Friday night. Jones County hit its second-lowest scoring output this season. One constant so far in the playoffs for the Lady Greyhounds is their defense. Jones County has held their last two opponents in the playoffs to 32 points. In their last four games, opponents are averaging 37.3 points per game. It’s been carrying them so far and the reason why they are moving on to the Elite Eight. Jones County will face Midtown’s streaking offense in the next round.

Class 4A

Girls: Fayette County 53 Burke County 26

Fayette County pulled away late from Burke County in the second round of the playoffs. Burke County led for much of the first half and went into the half with a 16-15 lead over the Tigers. The second half was dominated by Fayette County and their suffocating defense, giving up only ten points the rest of the game while being led on offense by Deyla McCoy with 17 points and Megan Ohonde with 17 points, securing the 53-26 victory.

Girls: Chestatee 61 Heritage-Catoosa 55

Chestatee fought back from adversity early in their first-round victory over Heritage-Catoosa. The War Eagles fell behind early as Heritage ended the first quarter up 16-7. Chestatee battled back through the rest of the first half, taking a 24-23 lead into the break. Led by Riley Black’s 30 points and 18 rebounds, the War Eagles pulled out the victory over the upset minded Generals, 61-55

Girls: Stockbridge 63 Southwest DeKalb 61

Stockbridge escapes an upset minded Southwest DeKalb team to advance to the third round of the GHSA state tournament. Led by the scoring output of CJ Wilson with 23 points and Kahli Ingram with 13 points, the top-seeded Tigers needed every point to move on to the next round, defeating Southwest DeKalb 63-61.

Girls: North Oconee 64, Sonoraville 36

North Oconee went on the road and upset top seeded Sonoraville as the Titans advanced to the quarterfinals. North Oconee dominated the Phoenix, led by three double digit scorers Aiyanna Peavy who scored 20 points, Laura Willis who scored 14 points along with 11 rebounds, and Kendall Wells who scored 13 points and brought down 19 rebounds in their 64-36 win.

Girls: Hardaway 64 Griffin 33

Hardaway routed Griffin as the Hawks made a statement in their second-round win. Hardaway led the game from start to finish, amassing a double-digit lead by the end of the first period. The Hawks would continue to grow their lead eventually winning 64-33.

Class 3A

Girls: Hebron Christian 82, Pickens 63

Aubrey Beckham led Hebron with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the top-ranked Lions advanced to the quarterfinals. Amiya Porter added 19 points with four steals, Ja’kerra Butler scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and five blocks, Danielle Osho finished with nine points with six rebounds and two blocks and Mia James tallied 11 points with four rebounds.

Girls: Hart County 48, Dawson County 40

Hart County trailed 20-12 at the half before a come-from-behind victory at home. Alexis Walker led with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead Hart. Dakkota Phillips added 14 points with 10 rebounds and two seals, Madison McLane finished with seven points and five rebounds, Jaz Shealer scored seven points with 10 rebounds and TK Smith made four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs.

Girls: Monroe 66, Mary Persons 53

A pair of freshman did most of the work for Monroe in the victory. Freshman Kie’Aundria Acree led Monroe with 28 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Taylor McKinzy finished with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Senior Cierra London tallied eight points with 13 rebounds in the victory. Monroe led 15-10 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 39-227 at the half. The Bulldogs narrowed the margin to 45-35 entering the fourth quarter but the Golden Tornadoes were able to hold on for a victory.

Girls: Carver-Columbus 75, Peach County 39

Carver led 13-6 after the first quarter and took complete control of the game through a 27-8 run in the second quarter. Leading 40-14 at the half, Carver expanded the lead to 57-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Girls: White County 66, Franklin County 35

Emma Lightsey scored 25 points to lead White County to its first quarterfinal appearance in 40 years. Kylie Watkins scored 13 points and Aaliyah Anderson finished with 11 points for White County.

Girls: Morgan County 46, Calvary Day 37

Jaden Young finished with 14 points to lead the Bulldogs past Calvary Day. Previous Benford scored 12 points, Kymora Smith added eight points and Ta’Nayah Briney and Destiny Smith each added six points for Morgan County.

Girls: Cross Creek 77, Savannah Country Day 42

Tahjae Hawes scored 23 points, Michaela Bogans finished with 21 points and Alaya Henry tallied 14 points to lead Cross Creek.

Class 2A

Girls: Holy Innocents’ 76 Luella 59

Second ranked Holy Innocents rolled past Luella into the Elite Eight. The Golden Bears dominated the majority of the game while Luella put up a fight, with the Lions’ Milani Smith leading all players in scoring with 27 points. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Holy Innocents and its quest to bring coach Nichole Dixon her fifth state title.

Girls: Columbia 69 Fannin County 35

Columbia knocked off two seed Fannin County to win its second round playoff matchup. After two years of heartbreak, losing to lower seeded teams in the first round, the Eagles are back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021 with their dominant 69-35 win over Fannin County.

Girls: Josey 65 Brantley County 35

Josey defeats top seeded Brantley County on the way to its fourth straight quarterfinals appearance. Josey’s upset of the Region 3 Champion Herons leads to a rematch in the quarterfinals of its 2023 semifinals game against Banks County, a game where revenge will be on the minds of the Eagles.

Girls: Butler 64 Tattnall County 47

Butler defeated Tattnall County as the top seeded Bulldogs continued their quest for a state title. Butler started off the game strong to hold a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors answered quickly, scoring eight unanswered points to start the second period, cutting the lead to five before Butler expanded the lead back to 10 before halftime. The second half was more of the same, with Butler keeping a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half eventually winning 64-47.

Girls: Central-Macon 51 Sumter County 24

Central-Macon continued to dominate its opponents in the second round as they defeated Sumter County, making a second straight Elite 8 appearance. Central-Macon, led by Jazlyn Johnson with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Aniya Dugger with 12 points and six rebounds, dominated Sumter County in every aspect of the game en route to a 51-24 victory.

Girls: Dodge County 66 Spencer 28

Dodge County dominated Spencer in their second-round matchup as the Indians advance to the third round. Dodge County outplayed the Greenwave in every aspect of the game, led by Lyric Green’s 35 points and 25 rebounds. The Indians showed how great they can be in their 66-28 victory.

Girls: Mount Paran 77 Athens Academy 34

Top ranked Mount Paran rolls past Athens Academy on their quest for a state title. The Eagles scored at will throughout the game, ending the contest with three double digit scorers Ciara Alexander with 27 points, Jacalyn Myrthil with 19 points, Isabella Ramirez with 11 points, and Jessica Fields with 10 points, helping lead Mount Paran to the 77-34 win over the Spartans.

Girls: Murray County 46 Union County 41

Murray County defeated Union County to make it back to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. The game was a back-and-forth affair through the first two quarters, with Union County going into halftime up 23-20. Murray fought back to tie the game at 30 by the end of the third, however Union County would go on a 7-0 run to start the fourth. Murray County tied the game at 39 on a Callan Ledford 3-pointer. With 1:05 left in the game, Ledford gave Murray County the 41-39 lead, bringing down an offensive rebound and laying it in, eventually winning 46-41.

Class A Division I

Girls: Galloway 62, Elbert County 33

Tianna Thompson scored 30 points with six steals to lead Galloway. Taryn Thompson scored 13 points with three rebounds, steals and assists and Danaya Stokes made eight points with 10 rebounds and four steals while Sophia Louis-Pierre scored eight points with three steals and assists each.

Girls: Bryan County 63, Heard County 49

Ashanti Brown scored 29 points with 19 rebounds and four steals, Jasmine Mikell finished with 13 points, four steals and four assists, Kayley Wedlow tallied 12 points with eight rebounds and six assists to lead Bryan County.

Girls: Lamar County 63, Dublin 40

Lamar led 20-8 after the first quarter and 36-14 entering the locker room on the way to victory. The Trojans expanded the lead to 51-23 entering the fourth quarter and outlasted a 17-12 run from Dublin to advance.

Girls: Athens Christian 58, Trion 50

Athens Christian was nursing a 44-41 lead entering the fourth quarter before pulling away to secure the victory. I’Ziah McCutchins scored 24 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Trion in a loss to Athens Christian. Kinzleigh Turner finished with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Class A Division II

Girls: Taylor County 57, Greene County 44 OT

Taylor County enjoyed a 21—15 lead at the half before Greene County rallied in the second half to force overtime. Sophomore Alasia Montgomery scored nine points in overtime to lead Taylor County into the quarterfinals and get the 100th win for head coach Moneak McCrary.

Girls: Wilcox County 47, Portal 12

Wilcox County held Portal scoreless in the second and third quarters to put the game away. The Patriots led 9-5 after the first quarter and outscored Portal 15-0 in the second quarter and 10-0 in the third quarter to lead 34-5 entering the final frame.

Girls: Clinch County 52, Randolph-Clay 42

Clinch enjoyed an 18-5 lead after the first quarter, but Randolph-Clay narrowed the margin to 29-18 at the half. The Panthers took a 38-23 entering the fourth quarter and weathered a 19-11 run from Randolph-Clay to put the game away.

Girls: Montgomery County 58, Early County 43

Marley Bell scored 32 points to lead Montgomery County into the quarterfinals. Amire Banks finished with 15 points in the victory.