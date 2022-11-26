GHSA Football State Championships Roundup: Quarterfinals

See the full quarterfinal roundups below.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Rome 17, Marist 7

Rome’s defense put the clamps down on Marist as the home team battled to a hard-fought victory. Quarterback Reece Fountain and receiver Will Bray provided most of the offense, connecting on a 54-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and for a 12-yard score late in the fourth. The Wolves, who led 7-0 at halftime and 10-0 after three quarters, also got a 26-yard field goal by Diego Cordon. Marist cut its deficit to 10-7 early in the fourth on a one-yard run by Jack Euart, but Rome responded with a scoring drive that culminated in Bray’s second touchdown to put the game away.

Gainesville 49, Houston County 35

Gainesville defeated Houston County 49-35 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2013. Houston County held a 14-7 lead early in the game thanks to two Antwaan Hill passing touchdowns of 35 and 32 yards, but Gainesville went on to put up two 21-point quarters and pull away. Running back Naim Cheeks had touchdown runs of 65 and 45 yards and a receiving touchdown of 65 yards. Tre Reece had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown reception.

Class 5A

Cartersville 56, Coffee 28

Paul Gamble put Carversville up 7-0 on a 3-yard run capping a 70-yard drive in under three minutes to open scoring. The rest of the game was similar. Malachi Jeffries pushed the lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard reception from Gamble. With 3:09 left in the first quarter, Gamble scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead for Cartersville. Maurice Hansley scored on a 1-yard run to get Coffee on the board 21-7. Collin Flectcher caught a 45-yard pass on a wheel route and scored with 7:13 left before the half to expand Cartersville’s lead. Khristian Lando’s 12-yard run put Cartersville up 35-7. Gamble’s third touchdown run pushed the lead to 42-7 before Antwain McDuffie scored on a run for Coffee to cut into the lead 42-14 at the half. Collin Fletcher scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery to put the game out of reach and Lando’s second touchdown run with :53 seconds left in the game secured the win.

Ware County 35, Calhoun 0

Dae’Jeaun Dennis accounted for all five of Ware County’s touchdowns in a dominant performance against visiting Calhoun. Dennis scored all five on the ground, including an 18-yard scamper to put the first points on the board and a 13-yarder late in the third quarter. Interceptions by KJ Baker and CJ Johnson led to two of Dennis’ touchdowns. The Gators led 14-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and by the final 35-0 margin going into the fourth.

Class 4A

Class 3A

Carver-Atlanta 28, Thomasville 23

After trailing 6-0 entering the second quarter, and 13-0 early in the second quarter, Carver took a 16-13 lead at the half and outlasted the Bulldogs in a second-half dogfight to secure the victory and advance to the semifinals. Jay Randall put the Bulldogs up 6-0 on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter. Thomasville went up 13-0 on an 89-yard touchdown run from Randall. Carver got on the board with a 13-yard fumble return from Jamontez Hines and a 2-point conversion run from Shoun Bilal made it a 13-8 game. Carver took the lead on a 35-yard pass from Bryce Bowens to Zyee’k Mender and the 2-point conversion run from Jaquavious Bryant made it a 16-13 game. Bilal scored on a 20-yard run to push the lead to 22-13 after the failed 2-point conversion. Thomasville’s defense forced a safety with seven minutes left in the third quarter but Carver responded with a defensive stop and 55-yard touchdown run from Bownes early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs forced another safety to make it a 28-17 game and scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run from Anthony Anderson with four minutes left in the game but could not overcome the deficit. Carver will host Sandy Creek in the semifinals for a chance at back-to-back championship appearances.

Oconee County 14, Carver-Columbus 6

Whit Weeks caught the game-securing touchdown and intercepted a pass to seal the victory for visiting Oconee County. CJ Jones scored on a 1-yard run to give the Warriors the 7-0 lead before Weeks’ showing. Oconee will travel to Cedar Grove for the semifinals.

Sandy Creek 51, Savannah Christian 21

Sandy Creek led 21-0 after the first quarter and 37-7 at the half in a romp of Savannah Christian to advance to the semifinals. The Patriots led 44-21 entering the fourth quarter to secure the win. Sandy Creek will travel to Carver-Atlanta for a Region 5 rematch of the Oct. 14 game Sandy Creek won 22-12. In fact, three of the four semifinalists – Sandy Creek, Carver and Cedar Grove – are Region 5 programs.

Class 2A

Thomson 56, South Atlanta 38

No. 4 ranked Thomson (12-1) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 in an explosive road win over No. 2 ranked South Atlanta (11-1). The Bulldogs led 14-12 at the half and held off South Atlanta’s rallies before pulling away with a Jah’Kiaus Jones touchdown pass to Jaquan Hart on a key third-and-9 from the 41-yard line to push the score to 49-38. Thomson’s Jontavis Curry provided three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to counter South Atlanta’s production—including a 93 and 94-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 1-yard rushing score.

Class A Division I

Swainsboro 35, Rabun County 10

The second-ranked Tigers are advancing to the semifinals for the second-straight year following a 35-10 win over visiting Rabun County. Swainsboro trailed 10-7 in the second quarter before junior linebacker Jerrod Steward hauled in an interception and quarterback Ty Adams capitalized with a rushing score for a 14-10 halftime advantage. Adams finished the game with a pair of touchdown passes as well, and junior receiver Demello Jones had a touchdown reception and a score on the ground. The Tigers will face Irwin County next week.

Prince Avenue 23, Metter 7

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Prince Avenue trailed visiting Metter 7-0 and had run only two offensive plays. However, the Wolverines turned things around in a big way on both sides of the ball en route to a convincing win. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Philo to Josh Britt made it 7-7 at halftime before Prince Avenue took the lead in the third quarter on a Mac Bradley run. A blocked punt led to a field goal that put the Wolverines ahead 17-7 going into the fourth, after which Luke Leverett iced it with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown. Britt added an interception of his own to thwart any designs of a comeback for Metter.

Class A Division II