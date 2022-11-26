GHSA Football State Championships Roundup: Quarterfinals

Reigning Class 3A champion Cedar Grove got an emphatic victory over visiting Calvary Day in a quarterfinals battle between the top-ranked Saints and second-ranked Cavaliers, advancing to the Final Four for the seventh time in the past eight years with the 30-0 win.
The Saints began the game with an opening drive that featured conversions on third and fourth down, ate up 7:16 of clock and ended in a touchdown from sophomore quarterback EJ Colson on a keeper. Cavaliers quarterback Jake Merklinger answered with a 33-yard run deep into Cedar Grove territory, but the drive ultimately stalled out, and Saints junior Chase Kerns came up with his 15th tackle for a loss of the season on Calvary Day’s 4th-and-14 attempt to force a turnover on downs.
Cedar Grove took a 10-0 lead in the second frame on another long, punishing drive that was first extended by a roughing-the-punter penalty when the Cavaliers initially forced a Saints punt and later by a late hit call. The Saints ultimately settled for a field goal from Amari Forte before the Calvary Day offense took the field for just the second time all game with 4:40 left in the half. Possession was short-lived for the Cavaliers, however, and Merklinger’s punt was blocked to set up a quick 21-yard scoring strike from Colson to Barry Jackson for a 17-0 edge at the break.
The Cavaliers offense appeared to find a groove late in the third quarter, marching to the Cedar Grove 33-yard line on a long reception from Troy Ford and a 16-yard scamper from Antonio Butts Jr. before converting on 4th-and-3. The final frame began with the Cavaliers at 1st-and-goal, but Kerns’ sack of Merklinger led to Calvary Day’s first field goal attempt of the season, and it was blocked by Jakyre Horton. Demarcus Smith took a 60-yard trip to the end zone shortly after to seal the win, and Jakarri Ponder added a rushing score on the game’s final play for the exclamation point.
The AJC has writers at Westlake at Mill Creek, Grayson at Milton and Walton at Carrollton. Follow the link to see the full brackets or go here to see Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap.
See the full quarterfinal roundups below.
Class 7A
Class 6A
Rome 17, Marist 7
Rome’s defense put the clamps down on Marist as the home team battled to a hard-fought victory. Quarterback Reece Fountain and receiver Will Bray provided most of the offense, connecting on a 54-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and for a 12-yard score late in the fourth. The Wolves, who led 7-0 at halftime and 10-0 after three quarters, also got a 26-yard field goal by Diego Cordon. Marist cut its deficit to 10-7 early in the fourth on a one-yard run by Jack Euart, but Rome responded with a scoring drive that culminated in Bray’s second touchdown to put the game away.
Gainesville 49, Houston County 35
Gainesville defeated Houston County 49-35 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2013. Houston County held a 14-7 lead early in the game thanks to two Antwaan Hill passing touchdowns of 35 and 32 yards, but Gainesville went on to put up two 21-point quarters and pull away. Running back Naim Cheeks had touchdown runs of 65 and 45 yards and a receiving touchdown of 65 yards. Tre Reece had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Class 5A
Cartersville 56, Coffee 28
Paul Gamble put Carversville up 7-0 on a 3-yard run capping a 70-yard drive in under three minutes to open scoring. The rest of the game was similar. Malachi Jeffries pushed the lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard reception from Gamble. With 3:09 left in the first quarter, Gamble scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead for Cartersville. Maurice Hansley scored on a 1-yard run to get Coffee on the board 21-7. Collin Flectcher caught a 45-yard pass on a wheel route and scored with 7:13 left before the half to expand Cartersville’s lead. Khristian Lando’s 12-yard run put Cartersville up 35-7. Gamble’s third touchdown run pushed the lead to 42-7 before Antwain McDuffie scored on a run for Coffee to cut into the lead 42-14 at the half. Collin Fletcher scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery to put the game out of reach and Lando’s second touchdown run with :53 seconds left in the game secured the win.
Ware County 35, Calhoun 0
Dae’Jeaun Dennis accounted for all five of Ware County’s touchdowns in a dominant performance against visiting Calhoun. Dennis scored all five on the ground, including an 18-yard scamper to put the first points on the board and a 13-yarder late in the third quarter. Interceptions by KJ Baker and CJ Johnson led to two of Dennis’ touchdowns. The Gators led 14-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and by the final 35-0 margin going into the fourth.
Class 4A
Class 3A
Carver-Atlanta 28, Thomasville 23
After trailing 6-0 entering the second quarter, and 13-0 early in the second quarter, Carver took a 16-13 lead at the half and outlasted the Bulldogs in a second-half dogfight to secure the victory and advance to the semifinals. Jay Randall put the Bulldogs up 6-0 on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter. Thomasville went up 13-0 on an 89-yard touchdown run from Randall. Carver got on the board with a 13-yard fumble return from Jamontez Hines and a 2-point conversion run from Shoun Bilal made it a 13-8 game. Carver took the lead on a 35-yard pass from Bryce Bowens to Zyee’k Mender and the 2-point conversion run from Jaquavious Bryant made it a 16-13 game. Bilal scored on a 20-yard run to push the lead to 22-13 after the failed 2-point conversion. Thomasville’s defense forced a safety with seven minutes left in the third quarter but Carver responded with a defensive stop and 55-yard touchdown run from Bownes early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs forced another safety to make it a 28-17 game and scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run from Anthony Anderson with four minutes left in the game but could not overcome the deficit. Carver will host Sandy Creek in the semifinals for a chance at back-to-back championship appearances.
Oconee County 14, Carver-Columbus 6
Whit Weeks caught the game-securing touchdown and intercepted a pass to seal the victory for visiting Oconee County. CJ Jones scored on a 1-yard run to give the Warriors the 7-0 lead before Weeks’ showing. Oconee will travel to Cedar Grove for the semifinals.
Sandy Creek 51, Savannah Christian 21
Sandy Creek led 21-0 after the first quarter and 37-7 at the half in a romp of Savannah Christian to advance to the semifinals. The Patriots led 44-21 entering the fourth quarter to secure the win. Sandy Creek will travel to Carver-Atlanta for a Region 5 rematch of the Oct. 14 game Sandy Creek won 22-12. In fact, three of the four semifinalists – Sandy Creek, Carver and Cedar Grove – are Region 5 programs.
Class 2A
Thomson 56, South Atlanta 38
No. 4 ranked Thomson (12-1) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 in an explosive road win over No. 2 ranked South Atlanta (11-1). The Bulldogs led 14-12 at the half and held off South Atlanta’s rallies before pulling away with a Jah’Kiaus Jones touchdown pass to Jaquan Hart on a key third-and-9 from the 41-yard line to push the score to 49-38. Thomson’s Jontavis Curry provided three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to counter South Atlanta’s production—including a 93 and 94-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 1-yard rushing score.
Class A Division I
Swainsboro 35, Rabun County 10
The second-ranked Tigers are advancing to the semifinals for the second-straight year following a 35-10 win over visiting Rabun County. Swainsboro trailed 10-7 in the second quarter before junior linebacker Jerrod Steward hauled in an interception and quarterback Ty Adams capitalized with a rushing score for a 14-10 halftime advantage. Adams finished the game with a pair of touchdown passes as well, and junior receiver Demello Jones had a touchdown reception and a score on the ground. The Tigers will face Irwin County next week.
Prince Avenue 23, Metter 7
With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Prince Avenue trailed visiting Metter 7-0 and had run only two offensive plays. However, the Wolverines turned things around in a big way on both sides of the ball en route to a convincing win. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Philo to Josh Britt made it 7-7 at halftime before Prince Avenue took the lead in the third quarter on a Mac Bradley run. A blocked punt led to a field goal that put the Wolverines ahead 17-7 going into the fourth, after which Luke Leverett iced it with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown. Britt added an interception of his own to thwart any designs of a comeback for Metter.
Class A Division II
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com