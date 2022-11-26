Quarterfinal wrapup: Defending champs Warner Robins, Fitzgerald win in overtime

Dutchtown, an 18-year-old Henry County school, beat Mays 40-34 in overtime in 5A. Dutchtown (12-1) is ranked No. 7.

St. Francis, ranked eighth in Class A Division I, beat No. 10 Bleckley County 37-21. St. Francis (10-3) is a Milton private school that began football in 2010.

Schley County, ranked No. 5 in A Division II, beat No. 10 Wilcox County 55-23. Schley (11-2) opened in 2000.

In Class 2A, Fellowship Christian got through as an unranked team by beating No. 6 Pierce County 40-22. Fellowship was ranked No. 5 in preseason but had not returned to the rankings since a 2-3 start. The Paladins are now 9-3.

The higher-ranked teams won 27 of 32 games Friday.

Games in the highest classification were particularly one-sided. No. 2 Colquitt County beat unranked North Gwinnett 52-17. No. 3 Mill Creek defeated No. 10 Westlake 38-13. No. 4 Carrollton beat Walton 52-27. And No. 7 Milton beat unranked Grayson 35-12.

In addition to Warner Robins and Fellowship, those winning as rankings underdogs were No. 3 Roswell over No. 2 Thomas County Central 42-34 in 6A, No. 9 Oconee County over No. 8 Carver-Columbus 14-6 in 3A and No. 4 Thomson over No. 2 South Atlanta in 2A.