GHSA football playoffs roundups: First round updates from Friday

The victory was Cass’ first-ever over Kell, and it came just one week after the Colonels defeated Calhoun for the first time since 1984 to secure a playoff berth for the third-straight year — another first in program history.

Fourth-year head coach Steve Gates’ squad punished the host Longhorns for their mistakes, seizing control midway through the second frame with a pair of back-to-back rushing scores on mirror-image plays by sophomore quarterback Brodie McWhorter, followed by a safety to lead 21-7 at the break.

“The boys were relentless,” lauded Coach Gates. “I love it. I’m proud for them. Man, I’m proud for them.”

Two-way star Devin Henderson gradually made his return from injury over the past few games, and he made his presence known, finding the end zone early in the first after Sacovie White hauled in a long pass in double coverage inside the Kell 10-yard line. Kell freshman Quinterrius Gipson then answered with his 11th rushing score of the season to give the Longhorns their only lead of the night — and their only points until Gipson’s second touchdown with 1:18 remaining.

McWhorter added a third touchdown run to close the third quarter, scoring on a drive extended by DPI on Kell for the second time, and the Cass defense followed up a first-half performance that featured a Jeremiah Deroche fumble recovery and a Josh Love interception with a trio of second-half picks from Henderson, Chase Tatum and Ja’Kai Baldwin.

“Our skill guys are our skill guys,” Coach Gates asserted after first singing the praises of his linemen. “I’ll take my guys over anyone. Sacovie, Devon, Baldwin, all those guys. Josh Love’s a sophomore, guys, and he’s out here getting interceptions in the state playoffs.”

Kell finishes the season 9-2, with its only other loss coming against Class 7A’s Parkview in Week 1. Cass improves to 6-5 with the win, though Coach Gates emphasized that the focus has always been on results at the end of the year over individual game results.

“I tell them this is what we’re built for,” he explained. “We play, in my opinion, the toughest region in the state, and then I still try to schedule Rockmart, Rome, the toughest teams I can outside the region to get them ready for this. The same thing happened with Jefferson last year, and then we almost beat Mays in the second round. I try to build them up to be in games like this and be successful.”

Coach Gates and the Colonels will have another shot at Mays next week and will look to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1983.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Thomas County Central 49, St. Pius X 0

Region 1 No. 1 Thomas County Central shut out Region 4 No. 4 St. Pius X at home to advance to the second round. Yellow Jackets quarterback Jaylen Johnson rushed for a 3-yard score and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tre’von Pringle. Trey Brenton rushed for two touchdowns, and Kobe Carnage and Ahmad Ponder each rushed for a score. Kendarius Reddick returned a punt for a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets, who will host Jonesboro in the second round. Thomas County Central improved to 11-0 and St. Pius ended its season 3-8.

Gainesville 46, South Paulding 27

Host Gainesville trailed 14-13 late in the second quarter and led just 19-14 at half, but the Region 8 No. 1 seed pulled away in the second half over South Paulding, the No. 4 seed from Region 5. The Red Elephants got four touchdown runs from Gavin Hall, and quarterback Baxter Wright threw three touchdowns, two of them to tight end Sky Niblett. Gainesville improved to 11-0 and South Paulding ended its season 3-8. Gainesville will host Region 7 No. 2 Blessed Trinity in the second round.

Class 5A

Ware County 49, Decatur 0

Luke Hooks, Quintin Orange, RJ Boyd and Dae’Jeaun Dennis all accounted for two touchdowns to lead Ware County past visiting Decatur. Hooks threw a pair of touchdowns to Orange, while Boyd and Dennis rushed for two TDs apiece. The Gators’ dominant defensive effort included an interception return for a touchdown by Ben Godwin. Ware County led 14-0 after one quarter, 42-0 at halftime and by the final 49-0 margin prior to the end of the third quarter.

Hiram 31, Cambridge 24

Hiram led 24-7 at halftime but had to fend off a late rally by visiting Cambridge. The Bears pulled to within seven points when James Joel caught a touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and they also got the ball back and marched into Hiram territory in the final minutes. However, the Hornets came up with a huge defensive stop to clinch victory. Hiram built its first-half advantage thanks to a 15-yard scoring scamper from Kaden Hamilton and a 22-yard field goal by Oliver Castaneda. Ryan Strickland threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Walter Matthews that gave the Hornets a 31-17 lead in the fourth.

Creekside 63, Flowery Branch 6

Creekside returned interceptions for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, blowing the game open against visiting Flowery Branch. Jordan Cardentey and Kevon Gray produced the defensive heroics to lead the Seminoles, who built advantages of 21-0 at the end of one quarter and 56-0 by halftime. They scored the first 63 points of the game before Flowery Branch finally got a touchdown run by Malik Dryden in the fourth quarter. Travis Terrell Jr. and Roderick McCrary both scored twice on the ground for Creekside.

Warner Robins 48, McIntosh 15

Jhayden Jones threw four touchdown passes as Warner Robins overwhelmed visiting McIntosh. Jones set the tone right away with a pair of first-quarter scoring strikes to Isiah Canion before Cam Flowers caught the next two, one in the second quarter and the other to cap off the scoring in the fourth. Jah Avilez rushed for two touchdowns and Chase Reese added one. For McIntosh, Elliott Sturbaum and Brandon Ridley had touchdown runs. Warner Robins led 20-7 after one quarter, 34-15 at halftime and 41-15 through three quarters.

Jefferson 48, Jackson-Atlanta 14

Sammy Brown, Zay Minish and Gavin Markey were dominant on the offensive side of the ball as Jefferson pulled away from visiting Jackson-Atlanta. The Dragons faced deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 before reeling off the final 41 points of the game. Both Brown and Markey accounted for four touchdowns apiece. Brown scored his first three on the ground before hauling in a scoring strike from Markey early in the fourth quarter. Markey also tossed a trio of touchdown passes to Minish. Following a 0-0 deadlock through one quarter, Jefferson led 21-14 at halftime and 34-14 going into the fourth.

Class 3A

Monroe Area 24, Sandy Creek 21 OT

Upending the defending state champions was the goal for the Purple Hurricanes entering the first-round meeting with No. 8 Sandy Creek. And after a 39-yard overtime field goal from Ricky Valdovinos with no time remaining, goal accomplished. “Our boys played lights out,” said Monroe Area coach Kevin Reach via text after the game. “They were resilient.” The Purple Hurricanes led 7-0 on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Hamby to Russell Hunley and pushed the lead to 14-0 on a 15-yard pass from Hamby to Parker Sims with three minutes left in the first quarter. Sandy Creek scored on a 5-yard pass to Kyshon Kenney with nine minutes before halftime and tied the game at 14 on a run with nine minutes left in the third quarter. Kenney scored on a 91-yard run with seven minutes left in the third quarter to put Sandy Creek up 21-14 but with five minutes left in the game, Monroe Area tied it on a run from Darion Manuel.

Mary Persons 35, Long County 19

Louisville-commit Duke Watson rushed for touchdowns of 76 and four yards to lead Mary Persons into the second round. Watson opened scoring with his 76 yarder and his short touchdown run gave Mary Persons a 14-8 lead early in the second quarter. Mac Nelson passed to Seth Davis for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs up 28-19 and Nelson’s nine-yard run with nine minutes left in the game capped scoring.

Oconee County 28, Douglass 14

Oconee County led 14-0 at the half in a first-round victory over Douglass. Oconee led 7-0 after a touchdown reception from Caiden Wood and with less than a minute before halftime, Max Ricks passed to Wood for a 4-yard touchdown to extend the lead. Wood scored on a 1-yard run with four minutes left in the third quarter to give Oconee a 28-7 lead.

Calvary Day 48, Jackson 0

Trevor Strowbridge had runs of 28-yards and eight yards for touchdowns. Ca’den Jones had a three-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Jake Merklinger passed to Arnold (80 yards), Strowbridge (20 yards) and Edward Coleman (1 yards) for touchdowns. Calvary Day led 48-0 at the half.

Wesleyan 35, Ringgold 14

Wesleyan led 28-7 at the half to advance past Ringgold and face No. 2-ranked Stephens County. Ben Brown passed to James Tremble (65 yards, 40 yards) and Shep Jones (25 yards, 25 yards) for touchdowns. Brown added a 40-yard rushing touchdown for Wesleyan.

Morgan County 35, Monroe 14

Morgan County trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but led 14-7 at the half. The Bulldogs scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away. Davi Strickland passed to Jae Benford to open scoring for the Bulldogs. Morgan went up 14-7 with 33 seconds left before the half. Monroe tied the game at 14 with 9:39 left in the third quarter but Morgan scored on a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter put the game away.

Class A Division I

Mount Vernon 35, Pepperell 7

Running back Walker Warshaw rushed 34 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mount Vernon. Quaterback Sam Nazarian was 9-of-14 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns – one a 76-yarder to Nate Thomas and a 52-yarder to Bristan DeRocher.

Class A Division II

Macon County 30, Christian Heritage 7

Region 6 No. 3 Macon County won at Region 7 No. 2 Christian Heritage 30-7 to advance to the second round. The teams were tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter after Tyler Stephens rushed for a touchdown for Macon County and Carter Triplett had a rushing touchdown for Christian Heritage, but Macon County led 20-7 at halftime after Tyler Felder rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter. Macon County added a field goal midway through the third quarter, and Bulldogs quarterback Brian Harris Jr. capped the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the fourth. Christian Heritage ended the season at 4-6. Macon County (9-2) will travel to Aquinas in the second round.

Aquinas 49, Glascock County 28

Quarterback Jim Franklin threw six touchdown passes, including four in the first quarter, to lead Region 8 No. 1 Aquinas to a home win over Region 5 No. 4 Glascock County. Five of Franklin’s touchdowns went to wide receiver Jack Rhodes, with the longest, from 80 yards, coming late in the third quarter to give the Fightin’ Irish a 42-14 lead. Franklin’s second touchdown went to BuddyRow Garrer for 65 yards in the first quarter. Aquinas improved to 9-2 and Glascock County ended its season 4-7.

