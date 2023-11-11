First-round highlights: Collins Hill, Cass, Dalton, Monroe Area beat top-10 teams

Defending Class 3A champion Sandy Creek falls

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By Todd Holcomb
32 minutes ago
Unranked Collins Hill, Cass, Dalton and Monroe Area defeated top-10 teams Friday night while reigning champion Sandy Creek lost and Bryan County and Lumpkin County won their first playoff games in history in the first round of the football playoffs.

Collins Hill, a Class 7A school just two years removed from a state championship but 4-6 this regular season, dominated No. 9 North Cobb 45-14 on the road. A 19-point first-round underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings, Collins Hill advanced to play No. 10 Milton, the team that it beat for that 2021 title.

Cass and Dalton, northwest Georgia teams, led a sweep for Region 7-5A.

Cass (6-5) beat No. 6 Kell 28-14 for its second big first-round upset in two seasons, both on the road. In 2022, the Colonels knocked out No. 4 Jefferson.

Dalton (8-3) beat No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian 39-17. Cartersville and Hiram also won from Region 7.

Only one other region swept, also in Class 5A, as Region 1 teams Coffee, Ware County, Statesboro and Jenkins went 4-0.

In Class 3A, Monroe Area (7-4) beat Sandy Creek 24-21. The team that Sandy Creek beat in last year’s final, second-ranked Cedar Grove, barely survived with a 30-27 victory over Hebron Christian. It was Cedar Grove’s 11th straight first-round playoff win.

Another 3A school, Lumpkin County, made more history for itself. Already 10-0 for the first time, the Indians won their first playoff game with a 52-6 victory over Gordon Lee. Lumpkin County, ranked No. 5, has been playing since 1961.

Bryan County (10-1) got its historic win by beating East Laurens 55-14. Bryan, ranked No. 10 in Class A Division II, played its first season in 1976.

Upsets were rare Friday, as they typically are in the first round, as ranked teams went 56-4.

No. 1 Mill Creek of 7A beat Osborne, a program its first state playoff appearance in history, 42-17. No. 1 teams Gainesville (6A), Coffee (5A) and Calvary Day (3A) also advanced. Class A’s No. 1 teams, Prince Avenue Christian and Schley County, advanced with a forfeit and a bye, respectively.

The first rounds of classes 4A and 2A will be played Saturday.

