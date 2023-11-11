Blessed Trinity 24, Creekview 10

The Titans (9-2), a No. 2 seed from Region 7, extended their win streak to five games. They’ll travel to top-ranked Gainesville next week for Round 2. They’re three years removed from winning a third straight championship, and advance for the first time since reaching the 5A semifinals in 2021.

Titans junior receiver Zyon McKenzie had 135 receiving yards on nine catches, and sophomore running back Ahmontae Pitts had touchdown runs of 18 and 1 yards to pace the offense. Junior quarterback Brooks Goodman scored on a 7-yard run, and Noah Godhard, who was 3-for-3 on extra points, drilled a 49-yard field goal.

“The game plan was just to come out here and ball,” McKenzie said. “We just knew we had to come out and win. We feel real good. We’ve got to clean up some things, obviously, but that’s what practice is for. We’ll be ready for Gainesville.”

The Grizzlies opened the scoring with a 19-yard Lucas Hubert field goal with 5:43 left in the first quarter, then gave up 24 unanswered points. Blessed Trinity led 14-3 at halftime.

Their lone touchdown came on a 40-yard double-pass with 10:11 remaining. Quarterback Austin Guest threw a lateral pass to receiver Jackson Stanley, who then threw downfield to Micheal Roach, who caught the ball in traffic and ran through defenders to the end zone.

They wouldn’t see the red zone again, however.

The Grizzlies finish 7-4, returning to the playoffs after a 4-6 season last year. They started 6-1, but lost three of their last four. Founded in 2006, the Grizzlies haven’t advanced since reaching the 6A quarterfinals in 2018, the only year they won playoff games.

Roach led the Grizzlies with 10 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Creekview 3 0 0 7 — 10

Blessed Trinity 7 7 7 3 — 24

C — Lucas Hubert 19 FG

B — Ahmontae Pitts 18 run (Noah Godhard kick)

B — Brooks Goodman 7 run (Godhard kick)

B — Pitts 1 run (Godhard kick)

B — Godhard 49 FG

C — Micheal Roach 40 pass from Jackson Stanley (Hubert kick)