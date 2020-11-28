GHSA First Round Playoff Roundups from Friday

See the Friday Night Wrap by Todd Holcomb here.

Class 7A

Grayson 43, Tift County 0

Nationally-ranked Grayson took care of visiting Tift County in a 43-0 shutout to advance to the second round, where the Rams will host Newnan. Quarterback Jake Garcia finished the night with three passing touchdowns and another on the ground, with all but his 15-yarder to Jamal Haynes coming in the first half en route to a 22-0 lead at the break. The final points of the night came courtesy of a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Class 6A

Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0

A stout defensive performance that included three interceptions and a trio of touchdowns from Allatoona QB Elan Hall helped the Buccaneers advance to a second-round matchup with Dacula next week. Hall’s 28-yard touchdown pass to WR Troy Glenn in the opening period put the Buccaneers on the board first. Hall then added a touchdown on a QB sneak in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Brett Blomquist’s first of two interceptions in the game gave allowed Allatoona to hold its 14-0 lead at halftime. Hall connected with his slot WR Bryce Herring for a 68-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter before Caleb Moore’s interception put the Bucs offense in position to add a 38-yard field goal to seal the victory.

Class 5A

Calhoun 46, Lithia Springs 21

No. 7 ranked Calhoun outscored Lithia Springs 17-0 in the second half to close out the road victory. Jerrian Hames rushed in two touchdowns and Cole Speer added a rushing score to give Calhoun an earlier 20-7 lead. Christian Lewis connected with Carson Griffin for a touchdown and Sergio Sanchez knocked in two field goals to put Calhoun up 32-21 before Dylan Faulkner iced the game with a pair of second-half touchdown passes.

Rome 35, Habersham Central 14

Rome’s EJ Lackey escaped for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead. Habersham Central evened it up with a Josh Pickett 12-yard touchdown run, but Rome quarterback Reece Fountain regained the lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass to DK Daniel. Lackey added a 2-yard rushing score in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-7. After a scoreless third quarter, Pickett rushed for an 80-yard touchdown with 8:18 left to cut it to 21-14, but Found answered with a touchdown pass to Martel Hight and Lackey iced the game with his third touchdown run to make it 35-14.

Cartersville 56, Jackson 6

Suffocating defense and the strong play of Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and Devonte Ross carried the Cartersville Hurricanes to a dominating win over the Jackson Jaguars. Del-Rio Wilson threw touchdown passes to Ross, Kyler Johnson and Collin Fletcher and also taking it to the end zone himself in the third quarter. Ross scored three touchdowns, one of which came off a punt return as well as another on a pass from Stratton Tripp. Cartersville was up 42-0 at the break, and Jackson’s only touchdown came in the third quarter courtesy of Raveon Moore. Quante’ Jennings and Malachi Jefferies also had touchdowns for the Hurricanes. Cartersville will face off against St. Pius next week.

St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6

Dennis O’Shea accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns as St. Pius X cruised past visiting Loganville. The Red Devils hung around early until O’Shea and the Golden Lions got rolling with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. O’Shea rushed for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns en route to a 17-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter he tossed scoring strikes to Carson Harlan and Paul Quigley. Loganville finally got on the scoreboard with two minutes remaining in the game thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Tanner Greene. The Golden Lions also got a field goal by Ryan Kirschner that got the scoring started in the first quarter.

Blessed Trinity 49, Chapel Hill 14

Justice Haynes rushed for three touchdowns—all in the first half—to help Blessed Trinity overwhelm visiting Chapel Hill. The Titans led 21-0 in the second quarter before finally giving up a touchdown for the first time in their last four games. Komari Fyre put the Panthers on the scoreboard with a seven-yard touchdown run, but Blessed Trinity had no trouble answering. Scores by Haynes and Englan Williams extended the home team’s advantage to 35-7 at halftime. Touchdown passes by JC French and Brendan Hunt gave the Titans a 49-7 lead going in the fourth quarter. Frye eventually gave Chapel Hill one last bright spot on its season with a 60-yard scoring strike to Kam McLamb.

Class 3A

Oconee County 31, Westminster 7

Jacob Wright threw three touchdown passes to lead Oconee County past visiting Westminster. It was a scoreless tie until the middle of the second quarter, when the Warriors started to pull away. They led 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 in the third quarter before Westminster got on the scoreboard with a touchdown run by Quinton Ezzard. Wright twice connected with Jake Johnson on scoring strikes, including one from 52 yards out. The first touchdown pass was a 38-yarder to Darius Johnson Jr.

Class A Private

Darlington 28, Mt. Pisgah 21

Darlington intercepted Mt. Pisgah in the endzone with a minute left to close out a road victory. The Tigers opened up an early 14-0 lead with a Patrick Shelley 11-yard touchdown run and a Harris Allen 4-yard rushing touchdown. Mt. Pisgah’s Coleman Smith answered with the first of his three-rushing touchdowns with 5:33 left in the half to make it 14-7. Shelley added his second touchdown run and a touchdown pass to Thomas Speed that pushed the lead to 28-14 before Smith’s third score cut Darlington’s lead to 28-21 with 8:55 left.

Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28

Wesleyan did not take its first lead until 2:02 remained in the game, but that was enough for the Wolves to overcome visiting Athens Christian. They trailed 21-7 in the second quarter and were still behind 28-20 midway through the fourth quarter, but Griffin Caldwell kept his team in the game time and time again. A Caldwell touchdown and two field goals by Brooks Sturgeon cut Wesleyan’s deficit to 21-20 at halftime. Caldwell eventually scored the game-winner with 2:02 left after Athens Christian turned the ball over on downs on its own 35-yard line. The Wolves’ defensive effort was led by Drew Ball, who returned a fumble for a touchdown and also came up with an interception that led to a Sturgeon field goal as time expired in the first half.

Prince Avenue Christian 63, Hebron Christian 28

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff threw for four touchdowns and also rushed in two scores to lead the Wolverines. Landon Owens also had a big night with three rushing scores and a 47-yard touchdown reception.

Class A Public

Gordon Lee 56, Georgia Military 0

Host Gordon Lee jumped to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 56-0 lead into a running-clock in the final quarter. Blake Groce, Cade Peterson and Brody Cobb rushed for touchdowns in the first quarter and Nate Dunfee scored on an interception return to make it 28-0. Bo Rudy added a 3-yard and 43-yard rushing touchdown and Peterson found the endzone on two more occasions to push the lead to 56-0.