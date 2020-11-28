Walton 49, McEachern 9

Rozsman and Djaha put up the biggest numbers for a Walton offense that was efficient in both the passing game (193 yards) and the running game (164). Rozsman was 9-of-13 passing for 134 yards, all but one of which came in the first half. Freshman Jeremy Hecklinski was 2-for-2 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown in fourth-quarter duty. McKnight led the receivers with 70 yards and a touchdown on four catches, and Nic Hester had two catches for 63 yards and a score.

Djaha, limited by injuries for much of the year, ran for a season-high 138 yards on 15 carries. He played in only seven of the Raiders’ 10 regular-games, rushing for 413 yards, and had just 22 carries in the previous three games this month.

Walton took advantage of good field position in building its early lead. Two of the Raiders’ first-half scoring drives began in McEachern territory, and the other three needed two plays or less to get there. McEachern did not help itself, committing 10 penalties for 69 yards in the first two quarters.

“An outstanding effort from the boys,” Brunner said. “They played a complete football game tonight. I’ve known they had it in ‘em, we just hadn’t seen it yet this year. Golly, from top to bottom, offense, defense, special teams, all the way through, we played a complete, selfless, team game.”

After Rozsman’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Walton a 7-0 lead with 10:45 to play in the first quarter, McEachern appeared to have a quick answer in the form of a 95-yard return of the ensuing kickoff by Sutton Smith, but a holding call 10 yards short of the end zone moved the ball back to the Walton 20. McEachern got the ball to the 1 but had to settle for a 19-yard field goal by Kyle Hill to cut the lead to 7-3. The Indians didn’t cross midfield again until late in the half, trailing 35-3.

Most of McEachern’s offense came from the passing of Bryce Archie, who completed 22-of-38 attempts for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Indians were held to 50 yards rushing on 25 carries and finished with 234 total yards.

“I figured when we got that draw [McEachern], we were going to see one of the most talented teams in the state, and we did,” Brunner said. “I think our boys were up to the challenge, and I’m so proud of them tonight.”

McEachern - 3-0-6-0 - 9

Walton - 21-14-7-7 - 49

First quarter

W - Zak Rozsman 3 run (Conor Cummins kick), 10:45

M - Kyle Hill 19 field goal, 7:34

W - Rozsman 1 run (Cummins kick), 4:08

W - Stone McKnight 10 pass from Rozsman (Cummins kick), 0:35

Second quarter

W - Rawson MacNeill 15 pass from Rozsman (Cummins kick), 9:02

W - KennyDjaha 27 run (Cummins kick), 6:28

Third quarter

W - Rozsman 7 run (Cummins kick), 7:26

M - Da’Twon Rouse 8 pass from Bryce Archie (kick blocked), 0:35

Fourth quarter

W - Nic Hester 36 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Cummins kick) 6:59