Sprayberry, Cambridge, New Manchester, River Ridge win 1st playoff games

Cambridge, opened in 2012, also won its first state-playoff game with a 36-14 road victory over Kell in 6A, and River Ridge, opened in 2009, beat Kennesaw Mountain 35-34 in overtime in a 6A game between two teams seeking their first playoff wins.

Also getting its first was New Manchester, opened in 2011. The Jaguars beat Hiram 21-17 in 5A.

Several other teams advanced for the first time in over a decade. Those included Richmond Academy (last won in 2009), Pacelli (2006), Upson-Lee (2005) and Decatur (2003).

And while top-10 teams were largely dominant, several sweated until the end, especially in Class 1A.

Metter, the No. 1 Class 1A Public team, edged Turner County 20-19 while No. 2 Dublin, a state champion last year in 2A, beat Terrell County only 14-12. Dublin was pegged as a 41-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings to beat the 4-6 Greenwave.

Also pressed was No. 9 Clinch County, a Class 1A Public team with three state titles in the past six seasons. The Panthers needed overtime to beat McIntosh County Academy 23-17.

Athens Academy, the No. 4 team in Class 1A Private, saved itself with a final-minute touchdown drive in regulation to tie Mount Vernon, then prevailed 49-42 in overtime. Athens Academy had been a 27-point favorite.

The first round is only three-quarters done. Class 4A and 2A games will be played Saturday. The state playoffs go five rounds until the eight finals set for Dec. 28-30 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.