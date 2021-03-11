Valdosta places Rush Propst on administrative leave

The school district confirmed last week that it was investigating Propst, one of the nation’s more successful and controversial high school coaches, following accusations by a former football booster-club director that Propst sought money to help two transfer athletes pay living expenses.

Michael “Nub” Nelson, the former Valdosta TD Club director who made the allegations, secretly taped a conversation he had last year with Propst, who could be heard claiming that Alabama and Georgia routinely paid football players thousands of dollars to play for those college programs. An audiotape was released on social media earlier this week.