GHSA considers putting 9 largest private schools in separate state playoffs

Miller, expressing a widespread opinion among public schools, believes private schools have a competitive advantage because they can accept students from anywhere. Public schools have school-district boundaries. Miller proposes keeping private schools in traditional regions with public schools but separating them for state playoffs and meets.

The GHSA separated public and private schools for Class A state playoffs in 2012 but left the larger private schools alone.

Any change would need approval from the GHSA’s 75-member executive committee. Its next meeting is Oct. 3. Most committee members represent regions with majority public schools, meaning they can impose their will on the private schools if they choose.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines isn’t taking sides. “I don’t have a vote regarding reclassification,’’ he said. “I just implement the plan provided by the reclassification committee that is approved by the full committee. I value all of our members.”

After the October meeting, the GHSA will begin its biannual process of placing its 450-plus member schools into classifications based primarily on enrollment numbers. Private schools historically have received enrollment multipliers and other gadgets to move them into higher classifications, but many public schools don’t believe they go far enough.

The counterproposal, presented by Hardy on behalf of all nine private schools, starts by moving GAC and Westminster up into 4A and Lovett and Pace Academy into 3A, freeing 2A of private schools except for Riverside Military.

More creatively, the plan calls for moving individual private-school sports teams into higher classes based on their track record. For example, a private school’s tennis team might play in 6A or 7A after winning state titles in lower classes while that school’s wrestling program could remain in 3A. Alabama uses a similar model, and California, Pennsylvania and Ohio also use formulas or power ratings to help classify teams, according to Hardy.

“Our proposal uses results, not all of the other debatable factors, to guide efforts to achieve competitive balance,’’ Hardy said.

Miller doesn’t like that idea because it means keeping nearly the status quo for two more years.

‘’No matter how high they go in classification, they’re still going to be competing against schools with designated school zones,’’ he said.

The nine private schools are equally disenchanted with Miller’s plan.

“We categorically reject this model as something that is in any way equitable to the opportunities provided to the other members of the GHSA,’’ Hardy said. “The proposed model is based on a separate but equal concept. Though it is separate, it is not even remotely equal and does not treat the large private schools as full-fledged members of the GHSA.”