GHSA Cheerleading State Championships Saturday Roundup

“When I won state in 1995, the little pyramid I won with probably would be in the bottom three scores in the state this year if you look back in time,” explained Carter. “This sport has just developed way beyond what I ever expected.”

The judges called six teams out of the 32-team field to decide the Class A state champions. This group includes defending Class 2A state champion Bleckley County, nine-time state champion Commerce, two-time state champion Pepperell, three-time state champion Armcuhee and first-ever title hopefuls Lake Oconee Academy and Swainsboro. Ultimately, it was Armcuhee that earned the title and the Indians captured their first state title since 2018. Pepperell finished runner-up, Commerce placed third and Bleckley County capped a fourth-place finish.