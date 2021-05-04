GHSA changes course: Full reclassification now likely

GHSA executive director Robin Hines recommended Tuesday to his board of trustees to table any vote that would extend the current two-year classification structure for two more academic years through 2023-24.

Last month, the GHSA’s full executive committee voted to “roll over” the current classes, but for the measure to stick, it requires a second vote from the executive committee or board. That’s now unlikely based on Tuesday’s sentiment of the board, which discussed reclassification at length before Hines made his recommendation.