ajc logo
X

GHSA releases 2021-22 football schedule

Sept. 2, 2020 - Canton, Ga: Cherokee running back Zi Johnson (25) runs for yards in the third quarter against Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee high school Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Canton, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 2, 2020 - Canton, Ga: Cherokee running back Zi Johnson (25) runs for yards in the third quarter against Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee high school Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Canton, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 53 minutes ago

The GHSA released the 2021-22 football schedule and – beginning with the Corky Kell Kickoff Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 18 – quality matchups command attention.

The opening week features top-tier matchups across the state, but it is difficult to look past the 30th edition of the Corky Kell and its 11-game schedule during the first week of the high school football season.

Beginning with a double-header on Aug. 18 between Cherokee-Mays and West Forsyth-Carver-Atlanta, the Corky Kell will conclude with a five-game stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Follow the link to the GHSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE or go here to the CORKY KELL SCHEDULE.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top