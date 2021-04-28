GHSA releases 2021-22 football schedule

The opening week features top-tier matchups across the state, but it is difficult to look past the 30th edition of the Corky Kell and its 11-game schedule during the first week of the high school football season.

Beginning with a double-header on Aug. 18 between Cherokee-Mays and West Forsyth-Carver-Atlanta, the Corky Kell will conclude with a five-game stint at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21.