GHSA Basketball Quarterfinals roundup from Wednesday

Pebblebrook 65, Milton 59

Pebblebrook was down by as many as 15 points in the third quarter but came back for the home win. Jaiun Simon led the Falcons with 17 points, including 14 points in the third quarter. Nyle Hillmon scored 15 points and Kami Young scored 14 points for Pebblebrook.

6A

Boys:

Girls:

Lovejoy 71, River Ridge 59

Bryanna Preston scored 26 points to go with seven assists and four steals for No. 2 Lovejoy as it defeated No. 1 River Ridge. La’Nya Foster scored 16 points and had seven rebounds as well for host Lovejoy, and Kayla Cleaveland scored 13 points for River Ridge.

Sequoyah 53, Bradwell Institute 44

Sequoyah held off Bradwell Institute at home, as the Lady Chiefs led 30-17 at halftime and weathered a comeback that brought the score as close as 41-37 in the fourth quarter. Elle Blatchford led Sequoyah with 26 points, and Parris Parham led Bradwell Institute with 21 points.

5A

Boys:

Girls:

Forest Park 52, Loganville 40

Loganville forced 13 turnovers in the first half and there were nine lead changes as Forest Park clung to a 20-18 lead. The Lady Panthers went to an extended zone style of play to remedy the turnovers and it slowed down Loganville and allowed them to seize control of the game. Forest Park outscored Loganville 20-11 in the third quarter and eventually 32-22 in the second half.

4A

Boys:

McDonough 53, Druid Hills 48

No. 1 ranked McDonough is back in the semifinals for the second-straight season after a 53-48 road win over top-seeded and No. 8 ranked Druid Hills. Keenan Gray (15), Avante Nichols (13) and Amon McDowell (12) finished in double-figures. Druid Hills was led by Keshawn Evans (14) and Nick Majors (13) and David Sledge (10). McDonough led 39-37 at the end of the third quarter before pulling away late.

Girls:

Pickens 51, Jefferson 50

No. 2 seed Pickens trailed 47-35 with 6:54 left and sparked a 16-3 scoring run to stun top-seeded Jefferson and advance to the semifinals where they will take on Marist. The Dragonettes trailed 25-21 at the half and Jefferson outscored Pickens 20-12 in the third quarter. This is the second-straight dramatic comeback by Pickens—which trailed Dougherty 38-24 in the fourth quarter before scoring the 48-44 victory in the second round.

3A

Boys:

Cross Creek 55, Groves 46

The defending champions are still in the hunt for a repeat after beating Groves. The Razorbacks led 20-14 at the half. With 4 minutes left in the third quarter, Groves trailed just 25-20 and with 1:39 left in the quarter, the game was tied at 26. Cross Creek responded and closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run to push the lead to 36-28 as it began to push the game out of reach. Cross Creek will play Beach in the semis for a chance at a repeat state championship after winning the program’s first last season.

Girls:

2A

Boys:

Woodville-Tompkins 54, Model 51 OT

Model held a 39-27 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter, but Woodville-Tompkins orchestrated a 20-8 scoring run that forced overtime at 47-47. Woodville-Tompkins built a 54-51 lead in overtime and Model’s final shot missed at the buzzer. Lukas Platauna (22) and Zion Powers (12) led Woodville-Tompkins in scoring.

Girls:

Northeast-Macon 85, Laney 52

Northeast-Macon made another statement Wednesday night against and will head into this weekend’s semifinals with a 35.7 average margin of victory through the first three rounds. The Raiders were tied 15-15 after the first quarter and led 33-31 at the half before exploding for a 52-21 scoring advantage in the second half—including a 26-6 third quarter swing.

A Private

Boys:

Heritage, Newnan 52, North Cobb Christian 51

Heritage trailed 33-23 at the half and outscored North Cobb Christian 12-5 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 38-35. The Hawks got their first lead since the opening quarter with 1:44 left (48-46), but North Cobb Christian tied it back up. Heritage’s Max Skidmore’s free throw with 9.6 left put the Hawks up 52-51 and 6-foot-5 senior Shaun Nichols sealed the victory with a block on North Cobb Christian’s final shot.

Girls:

Hebron Christian 53, St. Francis 51

Hebron Christian’s Amiya Porter converted a pair of free throws with six seconds left to send the reigning Class A Private state champions back to the semifinals. Host St. Francis was able to take a 29-25 halftime lead that was fueled by Trynce Taylor’s 11-point effort. Porter finished with 11 points and teammate Jessie Parish finished with 13 points to lead Hebron Christian. The Lions will take on Galloway in the semifinals this weekend.

A Public

Boys:

Social Circle 88, Calhoun County 77

No. 1 ranked Social Circle improved to 30-0 and led 80-65 late in the fourth quarter before closing out the victory. The Redskins were led KJ Reid (21), Cam Gaither (15), Amarion Russell (15), Tyrhell Branch (14) and Lamarius Jackson (10, 15 rebounds).

Girls: