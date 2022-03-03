Class 5A boys: Jonesboro 67, Loganville 61

Loganville (18-11) was led by Region 8 player of the year Chris Dorbor with 17, Sherman Johnson with 12 and Jeremiah Rucker with 11.

Loganville, encouraged by a standing-room partisan crowd, could do little wrong in the first half and led 30-10 with 5:17 left in the second quarter after Dorbor’s three-point play. Loganville led 35-18 at halftime.

Jonesboro cut the lead to 11 with three quick baskets to open the third quarter and whittled the lead down to 44-37 before Loganville went on a 7-0 run and entered the fourth quarter with a 53-41 lead.

That’s when Jonesboro picked up the pressure and scored the first eight points of the quarter. They tied it 55-55 on a steal and basket by Rainey and took the lead at 3:31 on a buck by Woods. Simmons added a dipsy-doodle score from under the basket to open a four-point lead. Loganville never got closer than two points the rest of the game.

“The game plan didn’t change,” Maehlman said. “It was effort. You could tell in the first half that they wanted it more than us and my guys were just kind of there. The second half we came out and you could see that we wanted it more than they did. They were still fighting – and they fought hard – but we wanted it more.”