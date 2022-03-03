Class 5A girls: Forest Park 52, Loganville 40

Loganville (21-8) was led by Sydney Bolden, the Region 8 player of the year, who scored 18 points. No one else scored more than six.

“We were just trying to pack the defense and they have (Bolden) who can really drive,” Cole said. “We weren’t really threatened by the outside and we kept it packed in on (Emaya Lewis). Our main objective was to stop all the other players from scoring because we knew (Bolden) was going to get hers.”

Forest Park trailed 21-20 early in the third quarter but outscored Loganville 20-7 and took a 40-29 lead in the four period. Allen scored 11 points that quarter and Michayla Davis added another trey.

“The first half we were kind of off,” Cole said. “The second half we hit some shots and ran through more of our offense.”

The Red Devils never got closer than nine points the rest of the game. It is the second straight year Loganville has reached the third round.