GHSA adds bylaw to block second-chance transfers

Hines added that the bylaw would allow the student’s school to apply for a hardship waiver.

’'I understand that there are numerous situations where this [transferring a second time after initially being declared ineligible] can legitimately occur, and our goal should be to allow participation as long as it’s fair to all involved,’' Hines said.

Garcia, Del Rio and Borders are doing well for their teams, all of which have advanced to the playoffs.

Garcia, who first transferred Valdosta from a school in California, is now the starting quarterback at Grayson, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 7A. Garcia is committed to Southern Cal, where he intends to enroll next month. He came to Georgia when his home state moved football to the winter.

Del Rio and Borders transferred originally from McEachern in Cobb County – Del Rio to Grayson and Borders to Carrollton. Del Rio now plays for Cartersville, and Borders plays at Heard County. Both are committed to Florida.

The GHSA ruled that their original transfers did not meet the GHSA’s guidelines for bona fide moves. For immediate eligibility, the GHSA requires, among other things, that transfers make a change in residency into their new school’s attendance zones with a complete family unit while relinquishing their previous residence before attending classes. If those requirements are not met, transfers must sit out a year.

According to Hines, the GHSA received more than 3,000 eligibility requests for transfers this fall. The great majority are approved.