GHSA investigates eligibility of Valdosta QB whose parents divorced for transfer

Valdosta coach Rush Propst declined to comment on the GHSA investigation Wednesday but said the decision to sit Garcia was because of a lower-leg injury, not his eligibility. Propst said Garcia’s availability for Friday night’s game at Colquitt County likely would be a game-time decision and would be based strictly on the player’s health.

Teams who use a player who is later declared ineligible risk forfeiting games in which the player participates.

The GHSA has denied eligibility to two other major Division I recruits this season. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio was ruled ineligible at Grayson while linebacker Chief Borders was deemed ineligible at Carrollton. Both are committed to Florida. Neither played in a game for their new schools. Borders is now at Heard County, where he is eligible and played last week.

Valdosta (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. The Wildcats' game at Colquitt marks the return of Propst to the program where he won two state titles before the school forced him out after the 2018 season. Propst downplayed that angle.

“I just try to focus on the game and try not to worry about the things I can’t control,” Propst said. “Is it a special game? I’m not going to deny that. I’d be lying. I’ve got a lot of good memories over there, but when all is said and done, it’s not about Rush Propst but about the Wildcats and Packers.”