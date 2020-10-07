Ineligible at Grayson, Florida recruit enrolls at Cartersville

He is the second Florida-committed player to be declared ineligible at one school and move to another this season.

Chief Borders, a linebacker who was a teammate of Del Rio at McEachern last season, was declared ineligible at Carrollton when it was found that he attended his new school before his family made a bona fide move. Borders now plays for Heard County.

Another high-profile transfer who failed to get eligibility is Valdosta quarterback Jake Garcia, who played Valdosta’s opener but was declared ineligible last week. Garcia, who committed to Southern Cal, moved from California after his home state moved its high school football season to the winter.