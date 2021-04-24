Georgia Military wins first riflery state title; Ware’s three-year streak snapped

Madison Kennedy finished second on the team for Georgia Military with a score of 293 and teammates Stella Grover (287), Caterina Knapp (284) and Kelsey Carpenter (274) rounded out the championship victory. Northside finished a close second with Jacob Day and Kaya Smith’s 289 points leading the way. Zachary Spicer had 287 points and Josephine Daggerheart scored 271 points for Northside.

East Coweta finished third in the team competition with a score of 1153 points leading Ware County’s 1151-point team effort. In the individual competition, Haskins and Jewell each scored a 296 and Monroe Area’s Tony Stacy shot a 295.