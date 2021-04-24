ajc logo
Georgia Military wins first riflery state title; Ware’s three-year streak snapped

High School Sports Blog | 31 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Colin Haskins’ 296-point performance led Georgia Military its first ever state title at the GHSA riflery state championships in Griffin Saturday. In the process, the Bulldogs – which shot a team total of 1160 points to edge Northside-Columbus (1154) -- dethroned three-time defending champion Ware County.

Madison Kennedy finished second on the team for Georgia Military with a score of 293 and teammates Stella Grover (287), Caterina Knapp (284) and Kelsey Carpenter (274) rounded out the championship victory. Northside finished a close second with Jacob Day and Kaya Smith’s 289 points leading the way. Zachary Spicer had 287 points and Josephine Daggerheart scored 271 points for Northside.

East Coweta finished third in the team competition with a score of 1153 points leading Ware County’s 1151-point team effort. In the individual competition, Haskins and Jewell each scored a 296 and Monroe Area’s Tony Stacy shot a 295.

Follow the link to see the full results.

GHSA State Rifle Championship Final Results

1. Georgia Military – 1160

Colin Haskins – 296

Madison Kennedy – 293

Stella Glover – 287

Caterina Knapp – 284

Kelsey Carpenter – 274

2. Northside-Columbus -- 1154

Jacob Day – 289

Leanda Milliman – 289

Kaya Smith – 289

Zachary Spicer – 287

Josephine Daggerheart – 271

3. East Coweta – 1153

Taylor Thom – 291

Kristen Kanaskie – 290

Enelyn Diez-Perez – 286

Theodore Serrano – 286

Emma Harmon – 285

4. Ware County – 1151

Laci Jewell – 296

YasMeen Casavant – 288

Claire Ponciano – 287

Cole Howard – 280

Alecia Gardner – 265

5. Camden County – 1148

Thomas Shepard – 290

Chrisman Harrison – 288

Danjela DeJesus – 286

Desirae Walton – 285

Abigail Swain -- 284

Individual Results

1. Colin Haskins, Georgia Military – 296

2. Laci Jewell, Ware County – 296

3, Tony Stacy, Monroe Area -- 295

