Georgia Military wins first riflery state title; Ware’s three-year streak snapped

Colin Haskins’ 296-point performance led Georgia Military its first ever state title at the GHSA riflery state championships in Griffin Saturday. In the process, the Bulldogs – which shot a team total of 1160 points to edge Northside-Columbus (1154) -- dethroned three-time defending champion Ware County.
Madison Kennedy finished second on the team for Georgia Military with a score of 293 and teammates Stella Grover (287), Caterina Knapp (284) and Kelsey Carpenter (274) rounded out the championship victory. Northside finished a close second with Jacob Day and Kaya Smith’s 289 points leading the way. Zachary Spicer had 287 points and Josephine Daggerheart scored 271 points for Northside.
East Coweta finished third in the team competition with a score of 1153 points leading Ware County’s 1151-point team effort. In the individual competition, Haskins and Jewell each scored a 296 and Monroe Area’s Tony Stacy shot a 295.
GHSA State Rifle Championship Final Results
1. Georgia Military – 1160
Colin Haskins – 296
Madison Kennedy – 293
Stella Glover – 287
Caterina Knapp – 284
Kelsey Carpenter – 274
2. Northside-Columbus -- 1154
Jacob Day – 289
Leanda Milliman – 289
Kaya Smith – 289
Zachary Spicer – 287
Josephine Daggerheart – 271
3. East Coweta – 1153
Taylor Thom – 291
Kristen Kanaskie – 290
Enelyn Diez-Perez – 286
Theodore Serrano – 286
Emma Harmon – 285
4. Ware County – 1151
Laci Jewell – 296
YasMeen Casavant – 288
Claire Ponciano – 287
Cole Howard – 280
Alecia Gardner – 265
5. Camden County – 1148
Thomas Shepard – 290
Chrisman Harrison – 288
Danjela DeJesus – 286
Desirae Walton – 285
Abigail Swain -- 284
Individual Results
1. Colin Haskins, Georgia Military – 296
2. Laci Jewell, Ware County – 296
3, Tony Stacy, Monroe Area -- 295
