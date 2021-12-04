Friday night semifinals roundup

5A

Warner Robins 40, Creekside 15

Defending state champion Warner Robins is heading to a fifth-straight Class 5A title game following an emphatic 40-15 road win over No. 5-ranked Creekside. Senior receiver Jafredrick Perry finished the game with four touchdowns and junior Chaz Sturn put the Demons on the board with a rushing score on Warner Robins’ first offensive play from scrimmage following Montrez Dinkins’ interception on Creekside’s opening drive. The Demons also got points off a Creekside punt attempt that ended in the ball going over the punter’s head and out the back of the end zone and a field goal with 5:20 remaining that put Warner Robins ahead 40-7.

4A

Carver-Columbus 22, Cedartown 21

Host Carver-Columbus trailed the whole game until Jaiden Credle’s 54-yard touchdown with 2:27 left and Devin Riles’ game-deciding two-point conversion that gave them the one-point victory. Cedartown opened up a 14-0 lead off of a pair of rushing touchdowns by Cedric Washington in the first quarter. Carver was able to even up 14-14 at the half with a 12-yard Riles touchdown run and a 54-yard touchdown pass from Riles to Cam Hudson. Washington returned to the endzone for his third score on a 33-yard carry to put the Bulldogs back up 21-14 and the teams battled back-and-forth until Credle’s late score. Cedartown forced a turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line with just six minutes left before Carver’s defense got the stop and set up the game-winning drive. Carver-Columbus will make its first appearance in the finals since 2007.

3A

Carver-Atlanta 19, Pierce County 17

Pierce County might have held Carver scoreless in the second half but the defending-champion Bears could not overcome the 19-3 Carver-Atlanta halftime lead and for the second time in program history, Carver will enjoy a state championship appearance (1967). Darren Myles has coached at Carver since 2005 and in 2017, Myles coached Carver to a semifinal game (5A) but has never been to a championship game. Against Pierce, Quintavious Lockett scored all three of Carver’s touchdowns on runs of five, two and one yard. For Pierce County, DJ Bell scored on runs of six and two yards to go with a field goal by Jonah Allen.

2A

Thomasville 31, Callaway 6

Host Thomasville jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and defeated the defending state champions to advance to the finals for the first time since 1993. Malik Harper returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and Daniel Belvin added a 30-yard field goal later in the first quarter to build a 10-0 lead. Quarterback Shannen White found Jordan Williams for an 81-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cole Shaw in the third quarter to push Thomasville’s lead to 24-0. Callaway found the endzone with 10:25 left in the fourth on a Deshun Coleman touchdown pass to Exavius Reed and the Cavaliers failed the two-point conversion to keep the deficit at 24-6. White iced the game with a 32-yard keeper that put the Bulldogs up 31-6 with 6:51 left. Thomasville will face Region 1 rival Fitzgerald in the finals in a rematch of its15-8 region championship-clinching victory on Oct. 22.

A Private

Trinity Christian 48, ELCA 45 2OT

No. 1 ranked Trinity Christian and ELCA were tied on six separate occasions until double overtime when quarterback David Dallas found Aaron Gates for the game-winning touchdown after ELCA settled for a field goal in its double-overtime possession. ELCA took a 7-0 into the second quarter after a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Charlie Gilliam. Dallas found Bryce Wilcox on a 10-yard touchdown pass and the teams traded touchdowns to go into the half tied 14-14. ELCA grabbed a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter and Dallas tied it up 21-21 with a 1-yard rushing score. The Chargers regained the lead with Brandon Hood’s 96-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff, but Dallas answered with a touchdown pass to Gates late in the third quarter to make it 28-28. Gilliam broke loose for a 31-yard Chargers touchdown with just 1:31 left in the game to put ELCA up 35-28 and there was a personal foul applied on the ensuing kickoff that gave Trinity Christian favorable field position. Eventually, Dallas hit Bryce Wilcox for a 40-yard touchdown with 31.2 left and forced overtime 35-35.

A Public

Brooks County 49, Metter 7

No. 2 ranked Brooks County (11-2) served host Metter (13-1) its first loss of the year and will make the program’s third-straight trip to the championship. The Trojans have lost their previous two finals appearances and will faceoff with Irwin County in the title game for the second-straight year. Brooks County’s last state title came in 1994 in head coach Maurice Freeman’s first season. Freeman served as the Trojans’ head coach from 1994-97 and has been back at the helm in his second stint since 2008. Brooks County opened up a 35-0 lead before Metter got on the board with a Josh Kelly touchdown run in the third quarter. The Trojans are averaging 47.9 ppg this season and have scored a school-record 622 points. Running back Omari Arnold ran in the Trojans’ first two touchdowns and Lawrence Holsendolph returned a fumble for a touchdown to push the lead to 21-0. Quarterback Jamal Sanders connected with Ja’Maurion Fountain for another Brooks County touchdown and Kamari Blakhumsee preserved the 28-0 lead with an interception late in the first half. Metter fumbled to open the second half and Sanders capitalized with his second passing touchdown to grow the lead to 35-0. Brooks County previously fell 21-13 to Irwin County on Sept. 24 and went down 27-19 in last year’s finals.