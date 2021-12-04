Semifinal highlights: Hughes, Carver-Atlanta make history

Carver will face No. 5 Cedar Grove, a 27-6 winner over No. 6 Appling County. Cedar Grove, the preseason No. 1 team, can win its fourth state title in six seasons.

Trinity Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Private, beat six-time former champion Eagle’s Landing Christian 48-45 in two overtimes in a game of 13 ties or lead changes. Trinity’s closest game this season had been a 34-3 victory over ELCA on Oct. 1.

Trinity advances to play No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian in a rematch of the 2020 final that Prince Avenue won with quarterback Brock Vandagriff, now at Georgia. Prince Avenue beat No. 4 Fellowship Christian 38-28.

In Class 7A, No. 1 Collins Hill and No. 3 Milton were winners. Collins Hill, seeking its first state title, beat defending champion but unranked Grayson 31-0. Milton beat No. 9 Walton 52-17.

Defending Class 5A champion and fourth-ranked Warner Robins beat No. 5 Creekside 40-15 and will face No. 6 Calhoun, a 24-7 winner over No. 9 Blessed Trinity. Neither Warner Robins nor Calhoun won their regions but beat each other’s champion in the second round.

No. 2 Benedictine and No. 3 Carver-Columbus are the Class 4A finalists. Benedictine beat No. 5 North Oconee 42-32, and Carver beat No. 4 Cedartown 22-21 with a late touchdown and two-point conversion.

The other two finals will be rematches of regular-season region games.

In 2A, No. 2 Thomasville eliminated defending champion and No. 7 Callaway 31-6 and will play No. 4 Fitzgerald, which beat No. 10 Swainsboro 27-6. Thomasville defeated Fitzgerald 15-8 on Oct. 22.

In A Public, No. 1 Irwin County beat No. 10 Wilcox County 45-14 and will play No. 2 Brooks County, which beat No. 3 Metter 49-7. Irwin, the two-time defending champion, beat Brooks 21-13 on Sept. 24 and in the 2020 finals.

This year’s championship games will be played Dec. 9-11 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.