Buford 21, Carrollton 6

“We’ve always had the bend don’t break mentality, keep it in front of you, make them make plays all the way through the end zone,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We’ve had a bunch of critical stops in the end zone the past two weeks, two last week against Lee County and two or three tonight. Our kids are bowing their necks when it gets hard.”

It didn’t help the Trojans’ cause that leading rusher Bryce Hicks left the game early in the first quarter and did not return. He finished with 2 yards rushing on two carries. Last week, Hicks ran for 141 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 37-32 quarterfinal victory over Westlake.

The Trojans struggled to run against Buford without Hicks. Carrollton finished with 52 yards on 30 carries, with Jamun Evans’ 33 yards leading the way.

Buford drove 73 and 53 yards for touchdowns on its first two possessions, getting touchdowns on a 2-yard run by Venn and a 36-yard pass from Daniels to KJ Bolden for a 14-0 lead with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter.

“I’m proud of the way our offense was able to grind out some long drives, and we needed them because we played a lot of plays on defense tonight,” Appling said.

The Wolves got into Carrollton territory on their next two drives, as well, but lost a fumble at the 38 on the first and turned the ball over on downs at the 19 on the next.

Carrollton (12-2) was in Buford territory on three of its four first-half possessions but came away with just three points, a 32-yard field goal by Russell with 18 seconds left in the half. The kick completed a 66-yard, eight play drive that began at the Carrollton 19 with 1:26 to play in the half. Buford had outgained Carrollton 199-54 before that drive.

Carrollton scored again on its first possession of the second half on a 30-yard field goal by Russell and had a chance to creep closer when it forced Buford to punt on its next possession. However, the Trojans lost a fumble at their 31, and Buford scored five plays later on a 7-yard pass from Daniels to Nate Norys to push the lead to 21-6.

Carrollton got deep into Buford territory just one more time but turned the ball over on downs at the Buford 6 with 4:25 remaining. The Wolves were able to run out the clock from there.

Carrollton - 0-3-3-0 - 6

Buford - 14-0-7-0 - 21

First quarter

B - Victor Venn 2 run (Alejandro Mata kick), 9:23

B - KJ Bolden 36 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick), 2:40

Second quarter

C - Jacob Russell 32 field goal, 0:18

Third quarter

C - Russell 30 field goal, 6:40

B - Nate Norys 7 pass from Daniels (Mata kick), 1:54