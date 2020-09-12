X

Friday football scores

ajc.com

Credit: Graham David

Credit: Graham David

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Alexander 45, Lithia Springs 7

Aquinas 68, Cross Creek 0

Athens Christian 43, St. Francis 7

Bacon County 33, Long County 7

Baconton Charter 18, Pataula Charter 8

Benedictine 49, Effingham County 7

Bremen 59, Bowdon 22

Brooks County 26, Cairo 24

Brookstone 27, Walker 7

Brunswick 21, McIntosh County Academy 6

Callaway 27, Troup County 7

Calvary Day 48, Bulloch Academy 8

Camden County 31, Glynn Academy 14

Cartersville 28, West Forsyth 17

Carver-Columbus 53, Spencer 7

Cass 27, Adairsville 17

Chattahoochee County 23, Shaw 13

Chattooga 28, Pickens 14

Cherokee 41, Sequoyah 20

Cherokee Bluff 49, Chestatee 14

Christian Heritage 45, Landmark Christian 0

Clinch County 34, Marion County 7

Coahulla Creek 35, Southeast Whitfield 14

Coffee 31, Bainbridge 16

Collins Hill 34, Sprayberry 13

Commerce 32, Union County 14

Crisp County 12, Houston County 0

Dalton 52, Ridgeland 7

Darlington 32, Lakeview Academy 7

Deerfield-Windsor 20, Miller County 14

Discovery 27, Kennesaw Mountain 22

Dodge County 33, Dublin 20

Douglas County 37, Stockbridge 13

Dutchtown 21, Wheeler 7

Eagle’s Landing Christian 58, Heritage-Newnan 0

Early County 28, Pelham 7

East Coweta 42, New Manchester 20

East Hall 30, West Hall 22

East Paulding 34, Campbell 17

Eastside 27, Winder-Barrow 14

Evans 38, Hephzibah 13

Fellowship Christian 54, First Baptist, FL 28

Fitzgerald 21, Irwin County 6

Flowery Branch 45, Dawson County 42

Franklin County 35, Banks County 6

George Walton Academy 21, Stratford Academy 17

Georgia Military 34, Central-Talbotton 0

Gordon Lee 29, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15

Grayson 55, McEachern 21

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Lovett 3

Greenbrier 29, Harlem 22

Habersham Central 56, Apalachee 35

Hampton 24, McIntosh 21

Haralson County 32, Manchester 0

Heard County 36, Pepperell 29

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ringgold 21

Jeff Davis 50, Atkinson County 20

Jefferson 61, Central Gwinnett 7

Johnson County 26, East Laurens 0

Jonesboro 19, Eagle’s Landing 0

Lamar County 49, Crawford County 3

Lambert 34, Lassiter 19

Lanier County 34, Berrien 7

Lee County 44, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Lowndes 45, Griffin 6

Marist 43, Holy Innocents' 0

Mary Persons 29, McDonough 6

McCallie, TN 38, Calhoun 22

Metter 36, South Effingham 3

Model 21, LaFayette 20

Monroe Area 28, Walnut Grove 14

Montgomery County 40, Portal 15

Morrow 36, Forest Park 21

Mt. Pisgah Christian 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Newton 27, Alcovy 0

North Cobb 28, Buford 14

North Cobb Christian 56, Hebron Christian 37

North Forsyth 10, Harrison 9

North Gwinnett 44, Jones County 21

North Paulding 45, South Paulding 24

North Paulding 45, South Paulding 24

Northgate 41, Locust Grove 40

Northside-Warner Robins 14, Peach County 7

Northwest Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 13

Oconee County 35, Cedar Shoals 0

Ola 37, North Oconee 30

Parkview 33, Mountain View 16

Paulding County 17, Hiram 16

Pebblebrook 40, South Cobb 21

Pierce County 14, Wayne County 0

Putnam County 5, Morgan County 2

Rabun County 38, Prince Avenue 31

Richmond Academy 42, Glenn Hills 0

River Ridge 22, Woodstock 17

Rockmart 21, Cedartown 10

Savannah Christian 26, Screven County 7

Social Circle 31, Providence Christian 28

South Gwinnett 43, Meadowcreek 12

Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 7

St. Anne Pacelli 41, Columbus 21

Starr’s Mill 35, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Stephens County 34, North Hall 9

Strong Rock Christian 35, Greenville 6

Swainsboro 20, Washington County 14

Tattnall Square 7, Hawkinsville 3

Telfair County 30, Jenkins County 14

Temple 14, Central-Carroll 7

Thomasville 34, Thomas County Central 7

Thomson 24, Grovetown 14

Toombs County 37, Tattnall County 14

Towns County 28, Bethlehem Christian 14

Trinity Christian 41, Mt. Vernon 7

Trion 51, Coosa 45

Union Grove 41, Spalding 10

Veterans 35, West Laurens 0

Walton 34, Pope 10

Ware County 36, Richmond Hill 29

Warner Robins 42, Archer 7

Warren County 18, Westside-Augusta 6

Washington 48, Kendrick 0

Wesleyan 24, Mt. de Sales 0

Wheeler County 32, Glascock County 0

White County 50, Hart County 47

Whitewater 9, Fayette County 6

Wilcox County 21, Bleckley County 20

Woodland-Cartersville 43, Osborne 17

Woodland-Stockbridge 28, Luella 27

Worth County 48, Mitchell County 36

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.