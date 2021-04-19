Former Washington-Wilkes coach Brooks dies; served on Georgia Tech staff

Brooks won six region titles and compiled a record of 140-64 as Washington-Wilkes’ football coach from 1981 to 1997. His teams were Class 2A runners-up in 1985, 1986, 1988 and 1995.

“His kids loved him,’' said Kenny Moore, a close friend who coached with Brooks for four seasons at Washington-Wilkes. ‘‘He was a very in-your-face guy and very straight-forward; you knew where he was coming from all the time, but very loyal to the program, loyal to the kids and driven to be successful. He was the kind that kicked your butt but also hugged your neck.’’