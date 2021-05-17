Forest Park’s Feagin makes USA Basketball U19 World Cup team

Explore Class 5A girls 2021 basketball final

Feagin was a four-year starter at Forest Park. She averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.2 blocked shots while leading Forest Park to the Class 5A semifinals as a senior last season. She was first-team Class 5A all-state and the Southside All-Metro player of the year.

The U.S. head coach is Cori Close of UCLA. Aaron Johnston of South Dakota State and Joni Taylor of Georgia are assistants.

The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will be contested Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. The World Cup will have 16 teams. They will be Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States.