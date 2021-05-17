Forest Park’s Feagin makes USA Basketball U19 World Cup team

Forest Park forward Sania Feagin was one of nine players selected Sunday for the USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team that will compete this summer in Hungary.
Feagin, who has signed with South Carolina, was one of five high school players chosen at the three-day trials in Denver.
The others wee Lauren Betts (Grandview H.S./ Centennial, Colo.), Sonia Citron (The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.), Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./DeSoto, Kan.) and Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College H.S. (D.C.)/ Arlington, Va.);
The four college players are Diamond Johnson (N.C. State), Te-hina Paopao (Oregon), Jewel Spear (Wake Forest) and Caitlin Clark (Iowa).
Three more players will make the final roster of 12.
Feagin was a four-year starter at Forest Park. She averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.2 blocked shots while leading Forest Park to the Class 5A semifinals as a senior last season. She was first-team Class 5A all-state and the Southside All-Metro player of the year.
The U.S. head coach is Cori Close of UCLA. Aaron Johnston of South Dakota State and Joni Taylor of Georgia are assistants.
The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will be contested Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. The World Cup will have 16 teams. They will be Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States.
About the Author