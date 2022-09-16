Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Fayette County 34, North Clayton 0
Northside-Columbus 48, Sumter County 27
Rutland 26, Central-Macon 19
Spencer 42, Kendrick 12
Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20
Troup County 43, Whitewater 33
Softball
Alcovy 26, Lovejoy 1
Arabia Mountain 17, Lithonia 2
Athens Christian 6, BAASA 2
Baconton Charter 9, Seminole County 0
Bainbridge 22, Westover 7
Bryan County 6, Savannah Christian 1
Buford 10, Mill Creek 0
Calvary Day 15, Liberty County 0
Cambridge 12, North Springs 0
Centennial 16, Northview 4
Central-Carroll 16, Southeast Whitfield 0
Chamblee 15, M. L. King 0
Chattooga 2, Coosa 0
Clinch County 13, Echols County 5
Coahulla Creek 11, Adairsville 2
Cook 16, Worth County 0
Decatur 19, Tucker 0
Discovery 13, Berkmar 5
Dodge County 9, Fitzgerald 1
East Forsyth 16, Chestatee 0
Elbert County 11, Rabun County 0
Emanuel County Institute 15, Jenkins County 0
Glascock County 1, Johnson County 0
Gordon Lee 11, Ridgeland 3
Haralson County 12, Murray County 9
Harris County 3, Northside-Columbus 2
Heritage-Catoosa 8, Northwest Whitfield 0
Howard 20, Westside-Macon 0
Irwin County 12, Pelham 0
Lakeside-Evans 6, Brunswick 5
Lanier County 15, Atkinson County 0
Long County 9, St. Vincents 0
Lovett 5, Stockbridge 1
Monroe Area 8, Hebron Christian 3
Mt. Vernon 8, Whitefield Academy 0
North Paulding 9, Harrison 1
Northgate 9, McIntosh 0
Pace Academy 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 2
Pataula Charter 17, Randolph-Clay 2
Pepperell 20, Darlington 1
Rockdale County 16, Forest Park 0
Rockmart 10, North Murray 0
Sonoraville 3, Cedartown 0
South Effingham 5, Evans 3
Sprayberry 12, Johns Creek 0
Telfair County 8, Treutlen 0
Union Grove 15, Warner Robins 0
Washington 11, Coretta Scott King 3
Westside-Macon 27, Howard 0
Volleyball
Athens Christian 2, Monroe Area 0
Brooks County 2, Baker County 1
Brookwood 3, Archer 1
Bryan County 3, Dublin 0
Buford 2, St. Pius X 0
Cartersville 2, Rome 0
Cherokee 3, Osborne 0
Cherokee Bluff 2, Winder-Barrow 1
Chestatee 2, Fannin County 0
Chestatee 2, Lumpkin County 0
Dade County 2, Chattooga 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Ola 0
East Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 1
East Forsyth 2, Seckinger 1
East Hall 2, Athens Christian 0
Flowery Branch 2, Eastside 0
Flowery Branch 2, Loganville 1
Habersham Central 2, Seckinger 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, Strong Rock Christian 0
Hillgrove 2, North Cobb Christian 1
Islands 2, Burke County 0
Islands 2, New Hampstead 0
Islands 2, Southeast Bulloch 0
Jackson 2, North Springs 0
Jackson County 2, Clarke Central 0
Jackson County 2, Hart County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Putnam County 0
Lee County 2, Spencer 0
Locust Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Lovett 2, Campbell 0
Lovett 2, Landmark Christian 0
Lowndes 3, Suwanee 0
New Hampstead 2, Burke County 1
North Cobb Christian 2, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Peachtree Ridge 2, Collins Hill 0
Pope 2, St. Pius X 0
Quitman County 3, Randolph-Clay 0
Rabun County 2, Elbert County 0
Richmond Academy 2, Harlem 0
Richmond Academy 2, Hephzibah 0
Riverdale 2, Stockbridge 0
Riverwood 2, Cambridge 1
Riverwood 2, Wheeler 0
Rockdale County 2, Berkmar 0
Silverdale Academy 3, LaFayette 1
Social Circle 3, Greene County 0
South Atlanta 2, Hapeville 1
St. Andrews 2, Beach 0
Tri-Cities 2, South Atlanta 0
Walker 2, Atlanta Girls School 0
Whitewater 3, East Coweta 2
