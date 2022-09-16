ajc logo
Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
24 minutes ago

Football

Fayette County 34, North Clayton 0

Northside-Columbus 48, Sumter County 27

Rutland 26, Central-Macon 19

Spencer 42, Kendrick 12

Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20

Troup County 43, Whitewater 33

Softball

Alcovy 26, Lovejoy 1

Arabia Mountain 17, Lithonia 2

Athens Christian 6, BAASA 2

Baconton Charter 9, Seminole County 0

Bainbridge 22, Westover 7

Bryan County 6, Savannah Christian 1

Buford 10, Mill Creek 0

Calvary Day 15, Liberty County 0

Cambridge 12, North Springs 0

Centennial 16, Northview 4

Central-Carroll 16, Southeast Whitfield 0

Chamblee 15, M. L. King 0

Chattooga 2, Coosa 0

Clinch County 13, Echols County 5

Coahulla Creek 11, Adairsville 2

Cook 16, Worth County 0

Cook 16, Worth County 7

Decatur 19, Tucker 0

Discovery 13, Berkmar 5

Dodge County 9, Fitzgerald 1

East Forsyth 16, Chestatee 0

Elbert County 11, Rabun County 0

Emanuel County Institute 15, Jenkins County 0

Glascock County 1, Johnson County 0

Gordon Lee 11, Ridgeland 3

Haralson County 12, Murray County 9

Harris County 3, Northside-Columbus 2

Heritage-Catoosa 8, Northwest Whitfield 0

Howard 20, Westside-Macon 0

Irwin County 12, Pelham 0

Lakeside-Evans 6, Brunswick 5

Lanier County 15, Atkinson County 0

Long County 9, St. Vincents 0

Lovett 5, Stockbridge 1

Monroe Area 8, Hebron Christian 3

Mt. Vernon 8, Whitefield Academy 0

North Paulding 9, Harrison 1

Northgate 9, McIntosh 0

Pace Academy 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 2

Pataula Charter 17, Randolph-Clay 2

Pepperell 20, Darlington 1

Rockdale County 16, Forest Park 0

Rockmart 10, North Murray 0

Sonoraville 3, Cedartown 0

South Effingham 5, Evans 3

Sprayberry 12, Johns Creek 0

Telfair County 8, Treutlen 0

Union Grove 15, Warner Robins 0

Washington 11, Coretta Scott King 3

Westside-Macon 27, Howard 0

Volleyball

Athens Christian 2, Monroe Area 0

Brooks County 2, Baker County 1

Brookwood 3, Archer 1

Bryan County 3, Dublin 0

Buford 2, St. Pius X 0

Cartersville 2, Rome 0

Cherokee 3, Osborne 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, Winder-Barrow 1

Chestatee 2, Fannin County 0

Chestatee 2, Lumpkin County 0

Dade County 2, Chattooga 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Ola 0

East Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 1

East Forsyth 2, Seckinger 1

East Hall 2, Athens Christian 0

Flowery Branch 2, Eastside 0

Flowery Branch 2, Loganville 1

Habersham Central 2, Seckinger 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, Strong Rock Christian 0

Hillgrove 2, North Cobb Christian 1

Islands 2, Burke County 0

Islands 2, New Hampstead 0

Islands 2, Southeast Bulloch 0

Jackson 2, North Springs 0

Jackson County 2, Clarke Central 0

Jackson County 2, Hart County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Putnam County 0

Lee County 2, Spencer 0

Locust Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Lovett 2, Campbell 0

Lovett 2, Landmark Christian 0

Lowndes 3, Suwanee 0

New Hampstead 2, Burke County 1

North Cobb Christian 2, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Peachtree Ridge 2, Collins Hill 0

Pope 2, St. Pius X 0

Quitman County 3, Randolph-Clay 0

Rabun County 2, Elbert County 0

Richmond Academy 2, Harlem 0

Richmond Academy 2, Hephzibah 0

Riverdale 2, Stockbridge 0

Riverwood 2, Cambridge 1

Riverwood 2, Wheeler 0

Rockdale County 2, Berkmar 0

Silverdale Academy 3, LaFayette 1

Social Circle 3, Greene County 0

South Atlanta 2, Hapeville 1

St. Andrews 2, Beach 0

Tri-Cities 2, South Atlanta 0

Walker 2, Atlanta Girls School 0

Whitewater 3, East Coweta 2

Score Atlanta
April 24, 2022 Atlanta - during the first half in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 224, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks set date for open practice this month

13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks set date for open practice this month
13h ago
April 24, 2022 Atlanta - during the first half in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 224, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

