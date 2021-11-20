Football second round Friday night roundups

6A

5A

4A

Cairo at Cedartown 48, Cairo 14

No. 4 ranked Cedartown (10-1) extended its winning streak to 10-straight games and will return to the quarterfinals for the second-consecutive season. Cairo was held to minus 17 yards in the first quarter and Cedartown was able to build a 35-0 lead before the Syrupmakers scored late in the third quarter. Patrick Hardner rushed for two touchdowns, Harlem Diamond ran for a 51-yard score and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Reese Tanner and Cedric Washington tallied a 7-yard touchdown run to build Cedartown’s 35-0 lead.

3A

Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0

Defending state champion Pierce County is peaking at the right time and was not challenged against Dawson County. DJ Bell rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Pierce County will play Peach County in the quarterfinals.

Peach County 24, Monroe Area 21

Two passing touchdowns from Colter Ginn (one to Isaiah Mitchell and one to Chris McMillian) helped lead unranked Peach County over top-ranked Monroe Area in a state-shaking upset. Mitchell also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the upset. Peach County fell to unranked late in the regular season for the first time since 2015 and lost the region title to unranked Crisp County (2-3A), but undeterred, the region mates spent the evening beating the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the state after Crisp beat Oconee County.

Crisp County 26, Oconee County 10

Hosting Crisp County stunned the state after beating No. 2-ranked and 2020 state runner-up Oconee County in the Cougar Den in Cordele. Crisp needed rushing touchdowns from AJ Brown and Semaj Chatfield, an interception returned for a touchdown from Jaylen Smith and three field goals from David Mitchell to put away Oconee. The Cougars will face Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals for a rematch of the 2019 state title game.

Carver-Atlanta 53, Liberty County 6

No. 8 ranked Carver-Atlanta’s Quintavious Lockett rushed for three touchdowns and Bryce Bowens found the endzone on a 20-yard carry to give the Panthers a 32-0 lead. Liberty County’s Marques Johnson ran in a 10-yard touchdown before Carver-Atlanta closed out the game with 21 unanswered points.

2A

Thomasville 42, Heard County 16

No. 2 ranked Thomasville took a quick 21-0 lead with Shannon White touchdown passes to DJ Thurman (7), Joe Williams (80) and Jay Cody (54). The Bulldogs blocked a punt and Joe Williams returned it for a touchdown to grow the lead to 28-0 and then Ricky Fulton added a 6-yard Thomasville touchdown run. White found Cole Shaw in the third quarter for a 39-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 42-0 heading into the final frame.

A Private

Trinity Christian 48, Athens Christian 14

No. 1 ranked Trinity Christian went into the half with a 48-7 lead. Dominick Cosper rushed for four touchdowns and David Dallas tossed touchdown passes to Josh Dallas, Javan Harrison and Brock Rainwater. Athens Christian’s Johne’ss Davis took 17 carries for 231 yards and scored both of the Eagles’ touchdowns.

A Public