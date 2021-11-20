Second-round wrap: Warner Robins, Crisp County knock out No. 1-ranked teams

North Cobb, Monroe Area and Oconee County were perhaps more surprising with their exits, but their opponents were no lightweights, either.

No. 10 Roswell took out North Cobb 46-43. North Cobb was ranked No. 2 most of the season and possessed what many believed was its most talented team in history. But Roswell is an offensive powerhouse and surpassed 40 points for the eight time this season.

In Class 3A, Crisp County and Peach County lost three games apiece against hard regular-season schedules and found themselves unusually unranked entering the playoffs. The slight must’ve roused the Region 2 rivals because Peach beat No. 1 Monroe Area 24-21 while Crisp County beat No. 2 Oconee County 26-10.

Monroe Area (11-1) had risen to its first-ever No. 1 ranking not long after beating preseason No. 1 Jefferson, and Oconee County was the reigning state runner-up whose only loss had been to Monroe Area in Region 8.

Now, Peach is in the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season, and Crisp is back for the third straight time. One or the other was a state finalist in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Two other top-four teams lost Friday.

No. 7 Callaway, the defending Class 2A champion, beat No. 3 Bleckley County 35-14. Dacula, unranked in Class 6A, beat previously undefeated No. 4 Brunswick 29-21.

Two other unranked teams beat top-10 opponents. In 4A, Dougherty beat No. 9 Riverdale 7-0 and made the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. In Class A Public, Turner County beat No. 6 Bowdon 46-13.

The quarterfinals are next weekend.