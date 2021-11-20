Roswell 46, North Cobb 43

“We just needed to make a play or two here or there, and luckily we were able to get that done,” Roswell coach Chris Prewett said. “The thing I was so proud of was our kids kept playing. That game could have gone 15 different ways, and they kept fighting.”

The late rally put the finishing touches on an outstanding performance by Roper, a two-star senior prospect with reported offers from Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina. He completed all 13 of his pass attempts in the first half and finished 26-of-35 for 285 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and two scores.

“He may not have the recruiting and stuff like that, but I’d follow that dude anywhere,” Prewett said. “He’s doing so well. Somebody’s going to be lucky to have him, whether that’s a lower level or a higher level. They’re going to be so lucky to have him because that dude is a gamer.”

Elko also put up big numbers, catching five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown to go along with three short rushing touchdowns. Spence had 93 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Singleton accounted for 340 of North Cobb’s 387 total yards, rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and completing 16 of 17 pass attempts for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Morrissette had 105 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Both quarterbacks were so good, in fact, that neither team was able to stop the other all night, other than the exchange of turnovers in the final two minutes. North Cobb had the ball seven times, scoring on the first six and fumbling on the seventh. Roswell scored on its first five possessions, threw the interception on the sixth, and then scored on its final two.

Roswell - 6-15-6-19 - 46

North Cobb - 7-14-8-14 - 43

First quarter

R - Christopher Elko 5 run (kick failed), 5:26

N - Malachi Singleton 1 run (Javier Morales kick), 1:39

Second quarter

R - Shaun Spence 18 pass from Robbie Roper (Ian Matthews kick), 7:42

N - Singleton 1 run (Morales kick), 5:17

R - Elko 30 pass from Roper (Zeke Moore pass from Roper), 0:19

N - Sam Mbake 3 pass from Singleton (Morales kick), 0:00

Third quarter

N - Reggie Givhan 2 pass from Singleton (Singleton run), 7:53

R - Elko 1 run (pass failed), 1:58

Fourth quarter

N - DeNylon Morrissette 4 pass from Singleton (Morales kick), 10:39

R - Elko 1 run (Matthews kick), 8:45

N - Singleton 9 run (Morales kick), 3:04

R - Roper 12 run (kick failed), 0:48

R - Roper 7 run, 0:00