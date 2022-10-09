Football rankings: Warner Robins, Trinity Christian, Monroe Area re-enter top 10

Warner Robins beat union Grove 30-7 to move to 3-4 overall. The Demons’ losses, including early ones to Valdosta and Lee County, have aged well. Warner Robins is No. 9 in Class 5A, which continues to be unpredictable. A week after Calhoun beat No. 1 Cartersville, ending Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games, Calhoun was beaten Friday by unranked Hiram 44-34. Calhoun dropped six spots to No. 10.

Trinity Christian, last year’s Class A Private champion, is No. 8 this week in Class 4A. After an 0-2 start that dropped them out of the rankings, the Lions have won five straight, including two in a row against top-10 teams Starr’s Mill and Whitewater to open their Region 4 schedule.