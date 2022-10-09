ajc logo
Football rankings: Warner Robins, Trinity Christian, Monroe Area re-enter top 10

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
35 minutes ago

Warner Robins and Trinity Christian, a pair of 2021 state champions that started slowly, re-entered the high school football rankings this week after winning their first two region games.

Warner Robins beat union Grove 30-7 to move to 3-4 overall. The Demons’ losses, including early ones to Valdosta and Lee County, have aged well. Warner Robins is No. 9 in Class 5A, which continues to be unpredictable. A week after Calhoun beat No. 1 Cartersville, ending Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games, Calhoun was beaten Friday by unranked Hiram 44-34. Calhoun dropped six spots to No. 10.

Trinity Christian, last year’s Class A Private champion, is No. 8 this week in Class 4A. After an 0-2 start that dropped them out of the rankings, the Lions have won five straight, including two in a row against top-10 teams Starr’s Mill and Whitewater to open their Region 4 schedule.

The biggest mover this week was Appling County, which went from unranked to No. 4 after beating then-No. 2 Pierce County on Monday and Toombs County on Friday. Appling opened the season No. 3 but dropped out after losing to then-unranked Wayne County, which has turned out to be stronger than expected.

Another preseason top-10 team that re-emerged was Monroe Area in Class 3A. The Purple Hurricanes beat then-No. 5 Hebron Christian 41-7 on Friday and comes in at No. 8 this week. Monroe Area is 3-4, but all losses are against undefeated top-10 teams, including surprising Loganville, which is 8-0 and ranked No. 4 in 5A.

Loganville beat Monroe Area in a four-overtime game in the opener for both teams, knocking Monroe Area out of the rankings. Now, Walton County’s two public-school teams are ranked simultaneously for the first time since 1971.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (6-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (6-0)

3. (3) Mill Creek (6-0)

4. (5) Valdosta (7-0)

5. (4) Carrollton (7-0)

6. (8) North Cobb (4-2)

7. (7) Lambert (6-0)

8. (9) Lowndes (3-3)

9. (10) Grayson (5-1)

10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (6-0)

Out: No. 6 Walton

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (7-0)

2. (2) Lee County (6-1)

3. (3) Roswell (6-1)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (5-1)

5. (5) Gainesville (6-0)

6. (6) Rome (6-1)

7. (7) Thomas County Central (7-0)

8. (8) Marist (4-2)

9. (9) Brunswick (7-0)

10. (10) Houston County (6-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (5-0)

2. (2) Creekside (4-2)

3. (3) Dutchtown (6-0)

4. (6) Loganville (8-0)

5. (7) Kell (6-0)

6. (8) Coffee (5-1)

7. (5) Cartersville (6-1)

8. (10) Cambridge (5-2)

9. (NR) Warner Robins (3-4)

10. (4) Calhoun (4-3)

Out: No. 9 Jones County

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (7-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (6-0)

3. (3) Perry (7-1)

4. (4) Troup (7-0)

5. (6) Benedictine (4-2)

6. (5) Burke County (5-1)

7. (8) Bainbridge (3-4)

8. (NR) Trinity Christian (5-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (5-1)

10. (7) Whitewater (5-2)

Out: No. 10 Heritage-Ringgold

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2)

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-1)

3. (3) Calvary Day (5-0)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1)

5. (6) Dougherty (7-0)

6. (7) Stephens County (6-1)

7. (8) Peach County (3-3)

8. (NR) Monroe Area (3-4)

9. (5) Hebron Christian (6-1)

10. (9) Oconee County (4-3)

Out: No. 10 Carver-Columbus

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (6-0)

2. (3) South Atlanta (6-0)

3. (4) Cook (5-1)

4. (NR) Appling County (4-1)

5. (2) Pierce County (5-1)

6. (5) Thomson (5-1)

7. (6) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-3)

8. (8) Northeast (5-2)

9. (7) Putnam County (6-1)

10. (9) Callaway (3-3)

Out: No. 10 Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (7-0)

4. (5) Brooks County (4-1)

5. (6) Irwin County (4-1)

6. (9) Elbert County (7-0)

7. (8) Darlington (7-0)

8. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-2)

9. (NR) Metter (4-3)

10. (NR) Dublin (3-2)

Out: No. 4 Bleckley County, No. 10 Social Circle

Class A Division II

1. (1) Early County (7-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (6-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (6-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (6-0)

5. (6) Charlton County (4-2)

6. (7) Schley County (4-2)

7. (8) Dooly County (4-2)

8. (9) Aquinas (5-1)

9. (10) McIntosh County Academy (6-1)

10. (NR) Manchester (4-2)

Out: No. 5 Washington-Wilkes

Todd Holcomb
