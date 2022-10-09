Football rankings: Warner Robins, Trinity Christian, Monroe Area re-enter top 10

Warner Robins and Trinity Christian, a pair of 2021 state champions that started slowly, re-entered the high school football rankings this week after winning their first two region games.
Warner Robins beat union Grove 30-7 to move to 3-4 overall. The Demons’ losses, including early ones to Valdosta and Lee County, have aged well. Warner Robins is No. 9 in Class 5A, which continues to be unpredictable. A week after Calhoun beat No. 1 Cartersville, ending Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games, Calhoun was beaten Friday by unranked Hiram 44-34. Calhoun dropped six spots to No. 10.
Trinity Christian, last year’s Class A Private champion, is No. 8 this week in Class 4A. After an 0-2 start that dropped them out of the rankings, the Lions have won five straight, including two in a row against top-10 teams Starr’s Mill and Whitewater to open their Region 4 schedule.
The biggest mover this week was Appling County, which went from unranked to No. 4 after beating then-No. 2 Pierce County on Monday and Toombs County on Friday. Appling opened the season No. 3 but dropped out after losing to then-unranked Wayne County, which has turned out to be stronger than expected.
Another preseason top-10 team that re-emerged was Monroe Area in Class 3A. The Purple Hurricanes beat then-No. 5 Hebron Christian 41-7 on Friday and comes in at No. 8 this week. Monroe Area is 3-4, but all losses are against undefeated top-10 teams, including surprising Loganville, which is 8-0 and ranked No. 4 in 5A.
Loganville beat Monroe Area in a four-overtime game in the opener for both teams, knocking Monroe Area out of the rankings. Now, Walton County’s two public-school teams are ranked simultaneously for the first time since 1971.
Class 7A
1. (1) Buford (6-0)
2. (2) Colquitt County (6-0)
3. (3) Mill Creek (6-0)
4. (5) Valdosta (7-0)
5. (4) Carrollton (7-0)
6. (8) North Cobb (4-2)
7. (7) Lambert (6-0)
8. (9) Lowndes (3-3)
9. (10) Grayson (5-1)
10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (6-0)
Out: No. 6 Walton
Class 6A
1. (1) Hughes (7-0)
2. (2) Lee County (6-1)
3. (3) Roswell (6-1)
4. (4) Woodward Academy (5-1)
5. (5) Gainesville (6-0)
6. (6) Rome (6-1)
7. (7) Thomas County Central (7-0)
8. (8) Marist (4-2)
9. (9) Brunswick (7-0)
10. (10) Houston County (6-1)
Class 5A
1. (1) Ware County (5-0)
2. (2) Creekside (4-2)
3. (3) Dutchtown (6-0)
4. (6) Loganville (8-0)
5. (7) Kell (6-0)
6. (8) Coffee (5-1)
7. (5) Cartersville (6-1)
8. (10) Cambridge (5-2)
9. (NR) Warner Robins (3-4)
10. (4) Calhoun (4-3)
Out: No. 9 Jones County
Class 4A
1. (1) Cedartown (7-0)
2. (2) North Oconee (6-0)
3. (3) Perry (7-1)
4. (4) Troup (7-0)
5. (6) Benedictine (4-2)
6. (5) Burke County (5-1)
7. (8) Bainbridge (3-4)
8. (NR) Trinity Christian (5-2)
9. (9) Wayne County (5-1)
10. (7) Whitewater (5-2)
Out: No. 10 Heritage-Ringgold
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2)
2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-1)
3. (3) Calvary Day (5-0)
4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1)
5. (6) Dougherty (7-0)
6. (7) Stephens County (6-1)
7. (8) Peach County (3-3)
8. (NR) Monroe Area (3-4)
9. (5) Hebron Christian (6-1)
10. (9) Oconee County (4-3)
Out: No. 10 Carver-Columbus
Class 2A
1. (1) Fitzgerald (6-0)
2. (3) South Atlanta (6-0)
3. (4) Cook (5-1)
4. (NR) Appling County (4-1)
5. (2) Pierce County (5-1)
6. (5) Thomson (5-1)
7. (6) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-3)
8. (8) Northeast (5-2)
9. (7) Putnam County (6-1)
10. (9) Callaway (3-3)
Out: No. 10 Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)
2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (7-0)
4. (5) Brooks County (4-1)
5. (6) Irwin County (4-1)
6. (9) Elbert County (7-0)
7. (8) Darlington (7-0)
8. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-2)
9. (NR) Metter (4-3)
10. (NR) Dublin (3-2)
Out: No. 4 Bleckley County, No. 10 Social Circle
Class A Division II
1. (1) Early County (7-0)
2. (2) Clinch County (6-1)
3. (3) Bowdon (6-1)
4. (4) Johnson County (6-0)
5. (6) Charlton County (4-2)
6. (7) Schley County (4-2)
7. (8) Dooly County (4-2)
8. (9) Aquinas (5-1)
9. (10) McIntosh County Academy (6-1)
10. (NR) Manchester (4-2)
Out: No. 5 Washington-Wilkes
About the Author