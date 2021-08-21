Week 1 highlights: 6 defending champs, No. 1-ranked teams lose openers

Pierce County, the 3A champion, lost to Brunswick 20-13. Brunswick is a 6A playoff team but lost to Pierce 31-10 to open the 2020 season.

Calvary Day knocked out Prince Avenue 21-13. Prince Avenue, the 2020 Class A Private winner, is without all-classification player of the year Brock Vandagriff, now at Georgia. Prince beat Calvary Day 42-7 last season, but Calvary is no slouch. The Savannah private school went on to reach the semifinals last year.

Rabun County, Brooks County and ELCA each lost to bigger schools. Rabun, in fact, lost to another No. 1 team, Jefferson of 4A. The Dragons won 22-13 in a game featuring AJC Super 11 players Malaki Starks of Jefferson and Gunner Stockton of Rabun.

Brooks, the No. 1 Class A Public school, lost to 2A’s No. 4 team, Thomasville, 35-21. Brooks beat Thomasville 20-14 last season and made the state finals.

ELCA, No. 1 in Class A Private, lost to Woodward Academy, a 5A school, 17-14. ELCA beat Woodward 14-0 last season.

Fifteen other Georgia teams lost Friday, but only three of those losses entailed a lower-ranked team beating a higher one or a smaller school beating a larger one.

One was Harrison’s 25-17 overtime victory over No. 6 Allatoona in a rematch of the 2019 Class 6A championship.

The others were unranked Emanuel County Institute of Class A Public beating A Private’s No. 6 team, Savannah Christian, 28-21, and No. 8 Flowery Branch of 4A beating 5A’s No. 8 team, St. Pius, 21-14.

Among the rest, the most impressive victory probably was No. 2 Trinity Christian’s 59-7 decision over No. 4 Athens Academy in an A Private game. Trinity was the class’s runner-up to Prince Avenue last season. One of the best games was No. 5 Colquitt County’s 28-25 comeback victory over No. 8 Marietta in Class 7A.

The opening weekend of the season continues Saturday with 16 games, including five at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic.