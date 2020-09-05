Here were the highlights from the first weekend of high school football

Eagle’s Landing Christian, the five-time defending Class 1A Private champion, beat No. 3 Woodward Academy of 5A 14-0. Woodward is the largest top-10 Georgia opponent that ELCA has ever beaten.

Metter, an unranked Class 1A Public team, defeated Class 2A No. 8 Swainsboro 28-0. Metter had lost 10 straight to Swainsboro, last beating the Tigers in 1955.

Macon County upset 1A Public’s No. 3 team, beat Clinch County, 21-19. Macon County last beat a ranked opponent in 2017, and Clinch last lost to an unranked Class 1A opponent in 2015.

Several top-10 teams lost to larger schools or higher-ranked opponents.

One of those was No. 10 Dawson County of 3A. Cass beat the Tigers 23-7. Cass is a 5A school, so the result wasn’t shocking, but it was significant for the Colonels, who hadn’t beaten a top-10 opponent since 1983.

Others that lost to larger or higher-ranked opponents were No. 8 Jones County of 5A (to No. 1 Grayson of 7A), No. 9 Dutchtown of 5A (to Lanier of 6A), No. 6 Troup of 4A (to Harris County of 5A), No. 7 Hart County of 3A (to Wayne County of 5A), No. 9 Burke County of 3A (to Benedictine of 4A), No. 10 Jefferson County of 2A (to Thomson of 4A), No. 5 Holy Innocents’ of 1A Private (to No. 5 Pace Academy of 2A), No. 8 Christian Heritage of 1A Private (to No. 6 Fellowship Christian of 1A Private) and No. 9 Lincoln County of 1A Private (to Jeff Davis of 2A.

In three other cases, smaller but ranked schools beat larger ranked opponents. No. 2 Brooks County of 1A beat No. 3 Thomasville of 2A 20-14; No. 9 Bleckley County of 2A beat No. 4 West Laurens of 4A; and No. 5 Oconee County of 3A beat No. 10 North Oconee of 4A 27-7.

The most disappointing night was had by six teams that sat out when their openers were canceled late Thursday or later. COVID-19 positive tests shut down games between Blessed Trinity and Forsyth Central, South Cobb and Washington, and Washington-Wilkes and Marion County.