Week 1 Friday Night Roundups

Central Gwinnett quarterback Justin Johnson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rhyheem Camel in the first quarter to give the Black Knights a 7-0 lead, and his 30-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Mews with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter gave his team a 14-0 advantage heading into the final frame. Johnson then ran for a 4-yard touchdown with five minutes remaining for the 21-0 final.

The visiting Lambert Longhorns defeated the Campbell Spartans in tonight’s season opener. Campbell had a 6-0 advantage at the end of the first thanks to two field goals by Dzenan Cerimagic. A touchdown by Lambert’s Kojo Antwi put the Longhorns up 7-6, but another field goal from Cerimagic gave Campbell a 9-7 lead at the half. The Longhorns dominated the second half of the game, outscoring the Spartans 27-0. Touchdown rushes from Darren Guy and Robert Riddle made it a 20-9 game headed into the fourth. Guy scored a second touchdown in the final quarter, and quarterback James Tyre took it to the end zone himself for the last points of the evening.

Rome 28, Rockmart 21

Rockmart quarterback Javin Whatley connected with Lanear McCrary on a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the visiting Yellowjackets up 6-0 midway through the first quarter. Rome’s Caleb Ellard threw touchdown passes of 24 and 33 yards to Jay Wise late in the opening frame to put the Wolves up 14-6. Rockmart capitalized on a fake field goal that resulted in a 12-yard Whatley touchdown run with 5:42 left in the half and then reclaimed a 21-14 lead on J.D. Davis’ 9-yard rushing score with just 1:02 left before the break. The lead held after a scoreless third quarter, but Rome tied it up 21-21 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run by Ellard. E.J Burke’s 4-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the game provided Rome with the game-winning score.

Lanier 5, Dutchtown 0

Mason Mancilla made a 31-yard field goal with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter to give host Lanier a 3-0 lead, and Lanier got a safety on a bad snap from Dutchtown with 2:59 left for a 5-0 final.

Woodland-Stockbridge 50, Forest Park 7

Woodland running back Joshua Weems rushed for touchdowns of 62, 23 and 7 yards to lead the Wolfpack to a home win. Weems gave Woodland a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run, and Wolfpack quarterback Evan Jackson found Ali Abdul-Barr with a 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Woodland. The Wolfpack led 28-7 at halftime after a 34-yard Elijah Parrish punt-return touchdown for Woodland and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Alec Jackson. Weems helped put the game away with touchdown runs of 62 and 23 yards in the third quarter to give Woodland a 42-7 lead. The Wolfpack got a safety and Emanuel Wesay rushed for a 20-yard score for the 50-7 Woodland victory.

Aquinas 52, Harlem 33

The Aquinas Fightin’ Irish came away with a road victory against 2-AA opponent Harlem in a battle between two potent offenses that was much closer than the final score (52-33) would indicate. Aquinas got on the board first with the first of senior quarterback James Schlegel’s three touchdown runs on the night. Harlem took its only lead of the game with a rushing score by Jeremiah Ellis—set up by his own 72-yard run—before back-to-back touchdowns from senior Darius Stone gave Aquinas a 21-7 lead. Harlem answered with a score from senior Cam Garnett and a second by Ellis, and a 22-yard field goal gave Aquinas a 24-20 lead at the break. Schlegel scored again following a Harlem fumble on the opening kick of the second half. Garnett and Stone each added touchdowns in the third, and another from Garnett at the start of the fourth made it a one-score game (38-33). The Bulldogs were unable to score again, however, and Aquinas tacked on two more touchdowns for the 52-33 final.

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Calvary Day 7

Quarterback Brock Vandergriff accounted for six touchdowns to lead the No. 3 ranked Wolverines to a 42-7 victory in their home opener. The five-star UGA-commit accounted for 171 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in the first half—finding the end zone twice through the air and once on the ground to build a 21-0 lead. Vandergriff’s third passing touchdown extended the lead to 28-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and he added his fourth touchdown pass and second rushing touchdown of the night in the final frame to give the Wolverines a 42-0 lead before the Cavaliers got on the board.

