First round state basketball roundups from Tuesday

Grayson 84, Campbell 44

Host Grayson got a game-high 16 points from Tyrese Elliott, and his teammate Chauncey Wiggins scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds. Also for the Rams, Kylan Fox had 11 points and six rebounds, Corey Gatlin had 11 points, Caleb Blackwell scored 10 points to go with six assists and Gicarri Harris scored 10 points.

7A Girls

Brookwood 59, East Coweta 52

Host Brookwood led 36-22 at halftime and survived a late run that brought East Coweta to within a point early in the fourth quarter. Brookwood was led by 16 points from Diana Collins, and Nedisha Ford had 11 points and five rebounds for the Lady Broncos. NeKaya Williams and Ciera Hall each scored eight points for Brookwood.

6A Boys

Kell 81, Habersham Central 66

P.J. Johnson and Jaylen Colon each scored 16 points for host Kell, and Peyton Marshall and Aaron Smith each contributed 14 points for the Longhorns. Osmar Garcia Araujo and Bryce Pittman each scored 17 points for Habersham Central.

Sequoyah 135, Paulding County 112

Sequoyah set a school record for points scored in a boys game as Dylan Wolle led the Chiefs with 36 points and Kyle Keener scored 34 points. Also for Sequoyah, Preston Parker scored 20 points, Fisher Mitchell contributed 15 points and Conner Harris had 11 points. Sequoyah led 59-49 at halftime and 98-84 at the end of the third quarter.

6A Girls

River Ridge 60, Dalton 31

Simone Goins led River Ridge with 18 points in the Lady Knights’ home win over Dalton. Mataya Gayle and Kayla Cleaveland each scored 13 points for River Ridge, and Sophia Pearl scored 11 points.

Bradwell Institute 72, Westlake 64 (OT)

Bradwell Institute defeated defending champion Westlake at home in overtime after the teams ended regulation tied at 58-58. Taniyah Bowman led Bradwell with 21 points, Parris Parham scored 17 and Bailey Gilmore scored 15. Bowman made a free throw with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.

5A Boys

5A Girls

Harris County 54, Eagle’s Landing 38

No. 3 seed Harris County cruised past host Eagle’s Landing. The Tigers were led by Brooke Bass’ game-high 16 points and also got double-figure scoring from Ja’Niya Broome (14) and Ayanna Johnson (10).

St. Pius 55, Cass 52

No. 3 seed St. Pius connected on 26-of-30 free throws compared to Cass’ 8-of-14 night at the foul line and held off the Colonels. St. Pius led by 19 points early in the second half before Cass cut the deficit to 53-52 with 16.5 seconds left.

Southwest DeKalb 33, Blessed Trinity 21

Top seed Southwest DeKalb and Blessed Trinity were tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter and the Panthers were able to use a 4-0 run late in the second quarter to grab a 10-8 halftime lead. Alex Jackson led Southwest DeKalb with a game-high 17 points and the Panthers outscored Blessed Trinity 22-4 over the final 11 minutes to get the 33-21 victory. In the process, the Panthers became the first school in DeKalb County history to reach the 1,000 wins milestone.

4A Boys

North Oconee 49, Mays 44

Host North Oconee used a 21-point third quarter to hold off No. 3 seed Mays. The Titans were led by Jake Chandler’s game-high 16 points and a 14-point effort by Brodie Scott. Mays got 13 points from Daron Lindsey and 10 points from Mykell Williams.

Fayette County 77, Southeast Whitfield 62

Top-seed Fayette County was led by five-star Indiana-signee Kaleb Banks’ 30 points. Banks also notched seven blocks and 11 rebounds. Teammate Tariq Mumphrey scored 16 points and RJ Kennedy, Donovan Hand and Sean Van Dorn each finished with eight points.

4A Girls

Bainbridge 73, Jenkins 25

Host Bainbridge had 12 different scorers to fuel its 48-point victory over Jenkins. Marquita Jakes posted a game-high 12 points and Detavia Salter notched 10 points to lead the Bearcats.

Baldwin 69, Shaw 30

Top-seed Baldwin was led by point guard Madison Ruff’s game-high 16 points and four assists. Kassidy Neal chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals and Janaye Walker had six points to go with her game-high 19 rebounds.

3A Boys

3A Girls

2A Boys

Pace Academy 88, Elbert County 37

Top-ranked Pace Academy jumped out to a 42-17 halftime lead that was fueled by Kendall Evans (11) and Josh Reed’s (10) double-figure scoring. Evans finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds and Reed had 13 points and eight rebounds. Eric Chatfield was 3-of-3 on his three-point attempts and finished with 11 points. Additionally, Kyle Greene Jr. and LJ Moore both chipped in with 10 points. The Knights’ extended their win-streak to 18 games with the victory.

2A Girls

Washington County 78, Early County 27

No. 3 seed Washington County opened the playoffs with a 51-point road victory. Junior Mikaili Parker and senior De’Asia Canty each finished with 18 points and six assists. Senior Ashley Gray added 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals and Mikayla Parker finished with eight points and two rebounds.

A Public Boys

A Public Girls

Bryan County 57, Terrell County 42

Head coach Mario Mincey celebrated his 250th career victory with a road win over No. 2 seed Terrell County. Niyah Shuman finished with a game-high 17 points and teammates Anderia Jackson and Kenzie Stucker each finished with 15 points.

Lake Oconee Academy 66, Gordon Lee 37

Top-seeded Lake Oconee Academy picked up its 18th-straight victory and improved to 22-1 and had five players finish with double-figure scoring. Jada Williams finished with a game-high 15 points, Hannah Heinen and Jana Monachello each finished with 13, Georgia Bosart scored 12 and Kensi Stevens scored 11 points.

Trion 55, Social Circle 42

No. 2 seed Trion held off visiting Social Circle to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. I’ziah McCutchins led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Jenna Mosley added 13 and Ransley Lawrence also notched double-figures with 11 points.

A Private Boys

Galloway 59, Walker 57

Top-seed Galloway held off No. 4 seed Walker with a phenomenal performance by senior Anthony Arrington Jr. The 6-foot-3 guard finished with 40 points—marking his second-straight 40-point performance. Teammate Quentin Alterman added 11 points and nine assists in the victory.

A Private Girls