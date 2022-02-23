Class 2A playoffs: Banks County girls 44, Pace Academy 26

Sophomore guard Addison Hoard had a game-high six steals and chipped in 11 points, and sophomore post Carley Segars — another 6-footer — had seven points.

“I think we’re playing as good as we have all year,” Leopards coach Steven Shedd said. “We’ve had some ups and downs. We’ve had some injuries to fight through. At the same time, I believe our non-region schedule has helped to prepare us for this time of year. Our region schedule is one of the best in 2A...We just came down here and did what we do in Region 8, which is play physical and fast.”

The Leopards used their speed and solid ball movement to easily maneuver through the Knights full-court press, with Grier taking the ball across half-court herself at times.

The Leopards play at No. 6 Josey in the second round, but Shedd isn’t counting his team out.

“We expect to go out and win every game,” Shedd said. “We’re just going to play our style and hope for the best.”

For the Knights (15-8), a No. 2 seed from Region 6, the second-half rally never came, as they managed just 10 points in the second half. They were led by senior guard Gabby Hudson’s nine points.

Banks County 11 8 14 11 — 44

Pace Academy 5 11 4 6 — 26