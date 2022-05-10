ajc logo
X

Final Boys Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
40 minutes ago

Harrison defeated Pebblebrook 2-1 in the Class 7A title match to capture the program’s first state title since 2007 and finish atop the classification. Pebblebrook, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lambert finish in the top 5.

In Class 6A, Lassiter tops the class after it won on the boys and girls side of the class. For the boys, it beat Dalton 3-1 for the program’s second title and first since 1996. Johnson-Gainesville beat St. Pius X 4-2 to win the 5A title for the second time and first since 2018. Woodward Academy finished at No. 2 with St. Pius ending the season at No. 3.

Since 2017, Southeast Whitfield has won three titles including back-to-back in Class 4A after beating 2018 champion and local rival Northwest Whitfield 2-1.

Greater Atlanta Christian beat Oconee County 3-1 in the 3A title game to win its first title since it captured back-to-back titles in 2014-15.

Pace Academy tops the class and defended last season’s title with a 1-0 victory over Lovett to capture the program’s third title (2006). In Class A Private, Atlanta International finished at the top after it defeated Athens Academy 5-3 to win the program’s second title and first since 2015. In Class A Public, Dalton Academy won the program’s first title after a 4-2 victory over Drew Charter.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Pebblebrook

3. Campbell

4. Hillgrove

5. Lambert

6. Roswell

7. Peachtree Ridge

8. Brookwood

9. Forsyth Central

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Dalton

3. River Ridge

4. Central Gwinnett

5. Lakeside-DeKalb

6. Grovetown

7. Glynn Academy

8. Riverwood

9. Osborne

10. Lee County

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Woodward

3. St. Pius X

4. McIntosh

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Clarke Central

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Veterans

9. Northgate

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Columbus

4. East Hall

5. North Oconee

6. Jefferson

7. West Laurens

8. LaGrange

9. Benedictine

10. Cedartown

Class 3A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. Oconee County

3. Westminster

4. West Hall

5. Pike County

6. East Forsyth

7. North Murray

8. Tattnall County

9. East Jackson

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Gordon Central

4. Coosa

5. Bremen

6. Thomasville

7. Union County

8. Toombs County

9. Fitzgerald

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Pinecrest Academy

5. Paideia

6. Providence Christian

7. Walker

8. Landmark Christian

9. Savannah Country Day

10. First Presbyterian Day

Class A Public

1. Dalton Academy

2. Drew Charter

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. ACE Charter

5. Georgia Military

6. Trion

7. Portal

8. Atkinson County

9. Dooly County

10. Claxton

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Final Girls Soccer Rankings
34m ago
Track and field blog: What to watch for Championship Weekend
23h ago
Tennis blog: Telfair County girls vying for third straight championship
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top