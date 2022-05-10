Final Boys Soccer Rankings

In Class 6A, Lassiter tops the class after it won on the boys and girls side of the class. For the boys, it beat Dalton 3-1 for the program’s second title and first since 1996. Johnson-Gainesville beat St. Pius X 4-2 to win the 5A title for the second time and first since 2018. Woodward Academy finished at No. 2 with St. Pius ending the season at No. 3.

Since 2017, Southeast Whitfield has won three titles including back-to-back in Class 4A after beating 2018 champion and local rival Northwest Whitfield 2-1.