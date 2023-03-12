Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time

Wilkinson County of Class A Division II won its 11th championship and beat Charlton County 40-36 in the final. Wilkinson’s state-championship total is the most of any boys program since World War II.

Alexander, playing in its first state final, defeated Lee County 64-42 in Class 6A and became the first Douglas County school to win a boys basketball championship since 1961, when R.L. Cousins was a two-time Georgia Interscholastic Association champion during segregation.

Kell beat Eagle’s Landing 61-53 in 5A, completing a Kell sweep of the boys and girls titles. Kell, of Marietta, is the 19th GHSA school to win both championships in the same season. Kell’s girls beat Warner Robins.

Sandy Creek beat Region 5 rival Cedar Grove 66-38 in 3A. Sandy Creek, of Fayette County, also beat Cedar Grove for the football championship in the fall and became the eighth school to win football and basketball titles in the same academic year, the first since Pace in 2015-16.

King’s Ridge of Alpharetta defeated Mount Pisgah Christian 68-58 in A Division I. King’s Ridge, which lost to Mount Pisgah in the regular season, is thought to be the first fourth-place finisher from a region to win a title, though it has not been researched to confirm.

Final girls rankings will be released Monday.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler (26-6)

2. Grayson (24-6)

3. McEachern (23-7)

4. Cherokee (25-7)

5. Norcross (26-5)

6. Newton (19-11)

7. Carrollton (22-7)

8. Pebblebrook (18-11)

9. Walton (19-12)

10. Buford (20-7)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (27-5)

2. Etowah (22-9)

3. St. Pius (24-6)

4. Lee County (28-4)

5. Lanier (26-5)

6. Grovetown (20-9)

7. Jonesboro (24-4)

8. Marist (20-9)

9. Blessed Trinity (23-7)

10. Hughes (19-9)

Class 5A

1. Kell (28-2)

2. Eagle’s Landing (29-2)

3. Hiram (25-3)

4. Dutchtown (22-9)

5. Chapel Hill (23-9)

6. Jones County (19-13)

7. Mays (21-9)

8. Tri-Cities (19-11)

9. Union Grove (19-12)

10. Warner Robins (17-7)

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy (25-7)

2. Fayette County (26-6)

3. Westover (22-8)

4. McDonough (26-5)

6. Madison County (27-4)

7. Lovett (20-10)

8. Bainbridge (26-3)

9. Southwest DeKalb (25-3)

10. Walnut Grove (17-13)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (26-6)

2. Johnson-Savannah (25-5)

3. Cedar Grove (20-10)

4. Cross Creek (20-11)

5. Monroe Area (24-5)

6. Douglass (16-14)

7. Dougherty (17-12)

8. Monroe (21-8)

9. Beach (22-6)

10. Hart County (17-13)

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta (25-7)

2. Columbia (30-2)

3. Providence Christian (27-5)

4. Spencer (25-5)

5. Butler (18-10)

6. Windsor Forest (23-7)

7. Model (23-5)

8. Thomson (16-9)

9. Dodge County (23-4)

10. Drew Charter (20-8)

Class A Division I

1. King’s Ridge Christian (23-10)

2. Mount Vernon (23-9)

3. Mount Pisgah Christian (23-9)

4. Mount Bethel Christian (20-9)

5. Darlington (24-4)

6. Social Circle (17-11)

7. Woodville-Tompkins (20-10)

8. Swainsboro (15-10)

9. Athens Christian (18-10)

10. St. Francis (11-14)

Class A Division II

1. Wilkinson County (25-6)

2. Charlton County (29-3)

3. Greenforest Christian (21-8)

4. Macon County (28-3)

5. Christian Heritage (23-3)

6. Portal (28-2)

7. Calhoun County (25-6)

8. Manchester (21-6)

9. Dooly County (16-10)

10. Mitchell County (24-5)