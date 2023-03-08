Class A Division II boys: Wilkinson County 40, Charlton County 36

It wasn’t a pretty game. Wilkinson County, which shot 26.8 percent from the field, was 9-for-18 from the line and committed 15 turnovers. Charlton County, which was trying to win its first championship, shot 30 percent, made only 8 of 16 free throws and turned it over 21 times.

“We told our guys we had to keep doing the things that got us here, playing gritty and rebounding the ball,” Whipple said. “We just had to keep doing what we do and if we kept playing gritty, the game would come to you.”

Wilkinson County was able to remain in the game in the first half, despite going more than seven minutes without scoring a point. That’s because Charlton County was only able to score one bucket during that stretch.

Charlton led 16-8, but Wilkinson County scored three straight baskets before Elyiss Williams drained a late 3-pointer to send the Indians into the locker room with a 19-16 lead.

Wilkinson County (25-6) got 12 points and six rebounds Kwaveon Hill and 11 rebounds from Treveon Evans.

Charlton County (29-3) was led by Williams with 10 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks, and Jarvis Wright with 10 points. The Indians’ chances were downgraded after Jalen King and Williams, a 6-9 sophomore, fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Wilkinson County (40): DeKarteyia Craig 6, Kwaveon Hill 12, Justin Stanley 11, Jordan Jackson 6, Treveon Evans 5.

Charlton County (36): Demorrion Martin 3, Jarvis Wright 10, Jamari Hamilton 3, Elyiss Willliams 10, Jalen King 8, Imod Hamilton 2.

Wilkinson County --6-10-4-20 -- 40

Charlton County -- 11-8-6-11 -- 36