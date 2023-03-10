Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38

“We were trying to keep the same intensity that we have from the first quarter,” said Sandy Creek’s P.J. Green. “We always rely on our defense and we couldn’t let up. We had to keep our foot on the pedal. We stay in the gym and we’re always trying to get things perfect or close to perfect.”

Cedar Grove got some good looks in the decisive quarter, but went 0-for-8 from the floor and had six turnovers. Sandy Creek spread the wealth during the run, using the long-armed talent of Micah Smith and the driving ability of P.J. Green and Amari Brown to pull away.

“It was little rough start, but the coaches kept encouraging me and my teammates kept encouraging me,” Smith said. “All that hard work we put in paid off.”

Sandy Creek (26-6) was led by Smith, who scored 17 points, including a pair of rim-swinging dunks, with seven rebounds and three assists. Green, the region player of the year, scored 16, Vic Newsom scored 14 and Amari Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cedar Grove (20-10) was led by Emmanuel Green with 11 points and eight rebounds and Darius Reynolds with 10 points and eight rebounds.

“We want to win championships,” said Nickerson, who has had teams lose in the final and semifinal rounds. “That’s what we’ve talked about. We’ve heard talk about how Sandy Creek is talented but they’re not tough enough to get it done. We talked about that all year long.”

Sandy Creek (66): Vic Newsom 14, Jacobi Robinson 3, Micah Smith 17, Amari Brown 10, P.J. Green 16, Jaren Alexander, Jared White, Caleb Rowe, Jordan Alexander 2, Avohn Florence, Osakilo Okeke, Josh Hales, Kani Rashied-Henry 4, Novorro Elder, Amari Latimer.

Cedar Grove (38): Emmanuel Green 11, Elliott Colson Jr. 3, Jaylen Aside 2, Darius Reynolds 10, Jeremiah Hardaway 9, Cameron Ferguson 2, Derric Beasley, Laron Moss, Nathaniel Loyd 1.

Sandy Creek – 13-18-16-19 -- 66

Cedar Grove – 14-0-12-12-38