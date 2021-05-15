Day 2 GHSA track and field championships roundup

Down in Class A Private boys, Landmark Christian’s Joshua Smith set a meet record in the triple jump with a 48-9.5. The runner-up finisher was Providence Christian’s Elijah Williams, who would have broken the record with his 48-9, if not for Smith’s narrow victory. Smith’s teammate Dylan Span also reached the podium with his 44-6 triple jump and gave Landmark Christian more points in the overall team standings.

Jefferson’s Malaki Starks is typically known for his prowess on the gridiron and he is the No. 1 rated athlete in the nation for the Class of 2022. On Friday, he showcased his athleticism by earning a first place finish in the long jump with a 23-7. His teammate Jordan Perry, who is also a promising football prospect for the Dragons came in second-place with his 22-11. Jefferson, however, has been outperformed overall so far within the classification by powerhouses Marist and North Oconee, who have succeeded on the boys and girls side.