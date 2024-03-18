High School Sports Blog

Dalton’s Scott is GHSA trustees’ choice as new executive director

Executive committee will vote to approve in April
Dalton Public Schools superintendent Tim Scott is the GHSA board of trustees’ choice to become the association’s next executive director, succeeding Robin Hines, the GHSA announced Monday.

The GHSA’s 75-member executive committee will vote to approve Scott’s hire at its spring meeting April 15. The board of trustees served as the interview committee and recommended Scott.

“We are excited about Dr. Tim Scott being named sole finalist for the Executive Director position,” GHSA president Jim Finch said in a statement. “Dr. Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the association. It was clear during the search and interview process, Dr. Scott was able to articulate a plan and vision to move the GHSA forward. We look forward to his leadership and are confident he can continue to provide a positive and enriching experience for our student athletes.”

Finch did not release the names of other candidates interviewed.

Hines announced his retirement, effective at the end of this academic year, on Nov. 29. He has been the GHSA executive director since 2017.

Scott, Dalton’s superintendent since 2018, was the assistant superintendent of district operations with the Douglas County School System before taking his current position.

Scott has been the principal at Douglas County (2011-15), Dublin (2007-09) and alma mater Northside-Warner Robins (2001-07) and was an assistant principal at Lassiter (2009-11) and Warner Robins (1997-01).

Scott began teaching at Northside-Warner Robins in 1987 and was head wrestling coach and assistant football coach there. In 2007, Hines replaced Scott as Northside’s principal and served for two years before becoming Houston County Schools superintendent.

Scott holds degrees from Georgia College, Troy State University and ARGOSY University.

Scott would become the seventh full-time executive director in GHSA history. The others and their tenures are Hines (2017-24), Gary Phillips (2014-17), Ralph Swearngin (2001-2014), Tommy Guillebeau (1991-2001), Bill Fordham (1976-1991) and Sam Burke (1946-76).

The new executive director would start on July 1. Hines has said he would remain in an advisory capacity as long as needed. Hines was the first GHSA executive director not promoted from within. Scott would be the second.

New bill looks to regulate Georgia's booting industry
