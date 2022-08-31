4 Questions with GHSA executive director Robin Hines

3. Lightning delays are a common occurrence on football Friday nights this time of year, and many games every season are declared official before four quarters are complete. What’s the rule, and is there guidance you’d give coaches? “The rule states that if a lightning detector indicates a dangerous situation, the game manager notifies the officials, who then suspend the game, and fans go to a place of safety. The officials also have the right to suspend play if they see lightning off in the distance. Then you wait 30 minutes without a lightning strike before you can get back it. GHSA rules say that varsity contests are required to play until completion. If somebody refuses to play until completion, and there are no definite plans to make it up, it can result in a forfeiture, but typically our schools work together to make it happen and finish if both teams are willing.” [GHSA football coordinator Kevin Giddens closely monitors suspended games that require rescheduling and facilitates their completion. “If no makeup can be scheduled in a timely manner, the score will stand as it was at the time of interruption if all options are exhausted,” Hines said.]

4. You’re on the board for the new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Who were some of the best players on the ballot or ones that you had first-hand experience with? “I’ve seen a lot of those guys. Being from Thomasville, obviously William Andrews pops up for me. I was in the ninth grade his senior year [1974 season]. He could’ve held records for much longer if he’d played more than two quarters each game. I remember Stan Rome from Valdosta. I’m probably going to get this wrong, but I think it was maybe 1973, and Stan was the wideout, he played linebacker, kicked off and returned punts and had about 180 yards receiving. He never left the field. I’ve never seen a better athlete than that guy. Then as a player, I remember competing against Buck Belue of Valdosta. You could see the drive and leadership and the utmost confidence he had. Then you go back and look at what Stan Gann did in the 1950s at Northside [of Atlanta]. I certainly miss Coach Gann. I still stay in touch with his wife, Sissi. As a coach myself, going against Charlie Ward [of Central Thomasville] was pretty memorable. I’m friends with his dad to this day. Charlie could certainly play. To cut down from 100 players [on the ballot] to 35, that was tough. There were so many good players.’’ [Gann, perhaps the least widely known as a player because of his distant era, starred at Northside High in Atlanta and at Georgia Tech before becoming a longtime high school coach. He passed away in February at age 81. The 35 voted into the Hall of Fame, plus nine automatic selectees who are Georgia’s Pro Football Hall of Famers, will be inducted Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame.]