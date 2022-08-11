Coming Friday: Meet the high school football AJC Super 11 team

The 2022 Georgia high school football season moves a big step closer on Friday with the debut of the AJC Super 11, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual preseason profile of the top players in the state.
The AJC Super 11 will be published across all of the AJC platforms, including the Friday ePaper edition, ajc.com and the AJC app.
The list is more than just a look at players to watch this season. The players have a good chance to shine on a future college team, and some past AJC Super 11 players have starred in the NFL. The last two No. 1 overall draft picks, Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, were AJC Super 11 picks before their senior seasons, Lawrence at Cartersville in 2017 and Walker at Upson-Lee, 2018.
The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. The selection process is headed by Assistant Senior Editor for Sports Leo Willingham, a former AJC high school sports editor who has been connected with prep football in Georgia since 1986.
The AJC ePaper on Friday will also include a special historical section. The AJC Super 11 Project lists every player chosen for a Super 11 team since 1985. In this section, subscribers can read profiles of the Super 11 All-time team, chosen this year by the AJC, in addition to best-of lists for each of the last four decades.
Georgia high school football season kicks off with the Corky Kell Classic Aug. 17, followed by the first full Friday of action two days later.
