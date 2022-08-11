Coming Friday: Meet the high school football AJC Super 11 team

The AJC Super 11 will be published across all of the AJC platforms, including the Friday ePaper edition, ajc.com and the AJC app.

The list is more than just a look at players to watch this season. The players have a good chance to shine on a future college team, and some past AJC Super 11 players have starred in the NFL. The last two No. 1 overall draft picks, Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, were AJC Super 11 picks before their senior seasons, Lawrence at Cartersville in 2017 and Walker at Upson-Lee, 2018.