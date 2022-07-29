The AJC Super 11 project: Every player selected during the 2010s

Explore A look into the selection process

The past two players selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft were Super 11 selections before the senior seasons in high school (Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, 2017 and Travon Walker, Upson-Lee, 2018).

The second-leading rusher in University of Georgia and SEC history - Nick Chubb of Cedartown - was a Super 11 selection in 2013, and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones of Carrollton was a Super 11 pick in 2011.