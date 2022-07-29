ajc logo
The AJC Super 11 project: Every player selected during the 2010s

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is seen at his NFL draft party at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. It’s a look at the top players in the state, and here’s the list of all players selected to the AJC Super 11 team from 2010-19.

The past two players selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft were Super 11 selections before the senior seasons in high school (Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, 2017 and Travon Walker, Upson-Lee, 2018).

The second-leading rusher in University of Georgia and SEC history - Nick Chubb of Cedartown - was a Super 11 selection in 2013, and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones of Carrollton was a Super 11 pick in 2011.

The selection process isn’t an exact science, and there have been some major whiffs over the years. Biggest omission of the 2010s - Alvin Kamara, who was named state player of the year in 2012 and has been a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Here’s a look at each player selected to the AJC Super 11 team from 2010-19.

