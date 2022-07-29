The AJC Super 11 project: Every player selected during the 2010s

The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. It’s a look at the top players in the state, and here’s the list of all players selected to the AJC Super 11 team from 2010-19.
The past two players selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft were Super 11 selections before the senior seasons in high school (Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, 2017 and Travon Walker, Upson-Lee, 2018).
The second-leading rusher in University of Georgia and SEC history - Nick Chubb of Cedartown - was a Super 11 selection in 2013, and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones of Carrollton was a Super 11 pick in 2011.
The selection process isn’t an exact science, and there have been some major whiffs over the years. Biggest omission of the 2010s - Alvin Kamara, who was named state player of the year in 2012 and has been a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.
Here’s a look at each player selected to the AJC Super 11 team from 2010-19.
