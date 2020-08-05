Cobb principal says athletics are vital, even with online learning

McEachern principal Regina Montgomery joined the “Georgia Prep Sports: From a Distance” video podcast to discuss the importance of sports as the school maintains a sustainable system for virtual learning throughout the first semester.
Montgomery said athletics are an important component in education and it’s her opinion schools should do what they can to maintain sports this fall.
“People are ready to see sports and kids are ready to be as normal as possible,” Montgomery said.
“Kids are going to have COVID, of course,” she said, despite best efforts to follow the protocols in place to keep players and coaches as safe.
Georgia high schools have reported 655 positive COVID-19 tests among athletes and coaches since June 8, when they were allowed to begin summer conditioning, the GHSA reported last week. At least seven schools confirmed they have canceled practices.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s Public Health commissioner, expressed concern to superintendents across the state during a Zoom call last week. She voiced unease about the COVID-19 risks involved in football, competition cheerleading, band and chorus.
Montgomery emphasized that athletics are more than a distraction and provide athletes with other life lessons beyond the classroom.
“As long as we can keep kids safe, we have to continue to do it,” she said.
McEachern is scheduled to play in the final day of the Corky Kell Classic to open the football season.
The GHSA is expected to discuss Toomey’s concerns Wednesday when executive director Robin Hines has his weekly meeting with his sports-medicine advisory committee. No decision is expected.
About 425 GHSA member schools have football teams. At least three have canceled games or the entire season this fall.
Watch Montgomery’s interview here:
Also on the podcast, hosted by Score Atlanta’s I.J. Rosenberg, are Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks and Greater Atlanta Christian football coach Tim Hardy.